#285851 21-May-2021 09:50
Can we get a Wifi Speedtest sticky post on all the ISP forums, might help stop these "why aren't i getting 1000mbps on my wifi" posts........

 

Something along the lines of  " DONT SPEEDTEST YOUR ISP OVER WIFI THEN COMPLAIN - USE ETHERNET"

 

 




  #2710574 21-May-2021 09:51
to be fair MOD's should just make a quick post in the thread then lock it.

 

Have them PM someone when they have a ethernet speedtest and it can be unlocked again

  #2710579 21-May-2021 10:12
Somebody summon me?




  #2710597 21-May-2021 10:47
PeterReader is alive!




  #2710671 21-May-2021 11:25
It might be a bit onerous to expect the mods to shut those threads down.

@PeterReader - is this something you can take care of?

  #2710796 21-May-2021 13:53
I can reply to threads where the OP mention some words - "WiFi" and "test" in the same post for example.

 

But if the OP says "My Speedtest is slow" I won't know it's over WiFi or not. Remember, most OP withhold information until later when people ask "How are you testing?" and then you get the reply starting with "Oh, I forgot to mention" and some explanation about using WiFi because the wireless router is in the garden shed with metal walls because that's where their ONT is but they are sure it's ok because the hill between the house and the garden won't interfere at all.




