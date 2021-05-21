I can reply to threads where the OP mention some words - "WiFi" and "test" in the same post for example.

But if the OP says "My Speedtest is slow" I won't know it's over WiFi or not. Remember, most OP withhold information until later when people ask "How are you testing?" and then you get the reply starting with "Oh, I forgot to mention" and some explanation about using WiFi because the wireless router is in the garden shed with metal walls because that's where their ONT is but they are sure it's ok because the hill between the house and the garden won't interfere at all.