I am testing something and you might see some automatic captcha challenges. These shouldn't be more than once a month or around that.
Continuing on this - more changes applied Friday 2 July so if you see some automated challenge be sure we are watching and tuning.
I've had a few today, most have been OK, but one of my posts was lost. Second time I posted the message it was fine.
Haven't had a single one. I could be an outlier though.
Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.
Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.
One only so far today.
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos
If you want to guineepig me and tell me if it's my end
Multi times. Incl after logout/login
Only time it didn't was when I removed a URL from quoted text.
Could you please send me a PM with the full URL - including those parameters, when it happens?
