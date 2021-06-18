Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
You might see some automatic captcha challenges (2021-06-18)
#288281 18-Jun-2021 09:09
I am testing something and you might see some automatic captcha challenges. These shouldn't be more than once a month or around that.




  #2738266 3-Jul-2021 07:57
Continuing on this - more changes applied Friday 2 July so if you see some automated challenge be sure we are watching and tuning.




  #2738316 3-Jul-2021 11:48
@Rikkitic

  #2738367 3-Jul-2021 12:04
I've had a few today, most have been OK, but one of my posts was lost. Second time I posted the message it was fine.

 

 



  #2738371 3-Jul-2021 12:19
The challenge lasts for 30 days on your browser. I have raised a ticket about a couple of cases already.




  #2738383 3-Jul-2021 12:40
Lucky I copied my text for a reply.

Just a few mins ago:
Automatic browser being checked. Wait... wait. Resource unavailable page. (Bad redirect?)

Back. Submit..same.

Reload entire thread. Post copied text, checking browser ... submitted.

  #2738398 3-Jul-2021 13:14
Haven't had a single one. I could be an outlier though.




  #2738402 3-Jul-2021 13:23
One only so far today.

 

 




  #2739294 5-Jul-2021 19:13
If you want to guineepig me and tell me if it's my end

 

 

Multi times. Incl after logout/login

 

Only time it didn't was when I removed a URL from quoted text.

  #2739297 5-Jul-2021 19:17
Could you please send me a PM with the full URL - including those parameters, when it happens?




