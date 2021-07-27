Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New feature request - GZ off-line version AKA Manawatu meetup v2021.8
ShinyChrome

SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
1439 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

#288845 27-Jul-2021 13:18
Send private message

 

 

 

I think it might be high time to take this GZ shenaniganry offline again, preferably with some imbibition of the nectar of the gods at a local beer hall here in the Mighty Manawatu. Any GZ member is welcome of course!

 

If we assume a Friday/Saturday night, I am tentatively looking at August 20th/21st or 27th/28th. Let me know if either of those options works for you!

 

For locale, Brew Union has been a winner on previous occasions, but we could go anywhere within stumbling distance really, so happy to take direction on what works for those interested

 

 

 

 

 

Mods, apologies for my poor attempt at humor in title cluttering up your clean forum. I will drink >=1 beer in an act of self-flagellation.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74203 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2750682 27-Jul-2021 13:41
Send private message

I am talking to Vodafone this week on how to proceed with pizza in at least one location.




Lias
4894 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2750698 27-Jul-2021 14:24
Send private message

Road trip!




jonathan18
6209 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2750903 27-Jul-2021 19:21
Send private message

Thanks for organising this, ShinyChrome; I’m keen, and at this stage either of those weekends work for me. That said, given I’m 18 months closer to the grave than at the time of the last catch-up - and I know what that did to my internals - I’ll need to take it slightly easier this time around!

Edit: another vote for Brew Union from me.



MadEngineer
3069 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2750907 27-Jul-2021 19:39
Send private message

Whenever wherever count me in




maoriboy
837 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2750934 27-Jul-2021 21:39
Send private message

Funny you posted this. I was thinking to myself it was high time we organised another get together. Any date for me is fine, as is the location. I do like Brew Union and I think they do the best beers in town but happy anywhere.





Loismustdye
827 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2751411 28-Jul-2021 17:35
Send private message

I’d be keen, depending on which of the two weekends it was (kids 9th bday on the 22nd).

 

Fridays are good (to get outta kids sport on Saturday morning), although no preference either way.

 

@maoriboy won’t you be at brew day the second weekend?

 

 

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11029 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2751414 28-Jul-2021 17:50
Send private message

I'm keen on popping up also!




NickMack
872 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2751419 28-Jul-2021 18:12
Send private message

I'd like to pop up, need to checkout flights from chch ;-)




maoriboy
837 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2751473 28-Jul-2021 21:34
Send private message

Ohhh yes. The 28th is Brew Day, a beer festival being held in Palmerston North. Dare I suggest combining the two?





sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2752140 30-Jul-2021 07:46
Send private message

I'm keen for a trip up for the night depending on the date.

ShinyChrome

SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
1439 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2754199 3-Aug-2021 08:06
Send private message

Thanks for the interest everyone, it will be great to see you all there and even put a few more user-names to faces. Since no-one seems to have any major conflicts, would the 27th/28th work for everyone?

 

For you folks coming from out of town, would a Friday or Saturday work better for travelling? 

 

Interesting idea about brew day @maoriboy, what do others think of that? Details here.

maoriboy
837 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2754210 3-Aug-2021 08:45
Send private message

Doors open from 12 and it rolls through to 6pm. Let me know if anyone is keen as I already have my ticket sorted. I'll even send you a referral link that will help me out if a number of you buy 😁

 

If not, I'll see you at Brew Union, possibly in bloody fine spirits hahahaha





freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74203 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2754241 3-Aug-2021 09:19
Send private message

Saturday is better for me. 




Loismustdye
827 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2754280 3-Aug-2021 10:39
Send private message

Not terribly keen on brewday myself, however don’t let that influence anyones decision :-)

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74203 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2754553 3-Aug-2021 16:05
Send private message

Same. I am not up to wonder around aimlessly.




