Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGeekzoneLinkable post ID/ref numbers.
eracode

Smpl Mnmlst
6169 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#290590 21-Nov-2021 20:50
Send private message

I’m interested to know why some threads have ‘live’ post reference numbers (#xxxxxx) that can be copied and pasted as links into other posts - and some have non-live. I’m on Safari on an iPad.

 

 




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
RunningMan
6979 posts

Uber Geek


  #2816778 21-Nov-2021 20:54
Send private message

May be wrong, but I thought the first post is never linkable, but the rest are. Links don't show if the thread is in single page view.

eracode

Smpl Mnmlst
6169 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2816780 21-Nov-2021 21:05
Send private message

RunningMan:

 

May be wrong, but I thought the first post is never linkable, but the rest are. Links don't show if the thread is in single page view.

 

 

Thanks - you’re right. I posted a rebuttal then realised I was mistaken, so I deleted it.

 

Cheers




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41

Apple, Google and Microsoft Commit to Expanded Support for FIDO Standard
Posted 12-May-2022 17:38

Poly Announces New Pro-grade Devices, Poly Studio R30 and Poly Sync 10
Posted 12-May-2022 17:32

Logitech Introduces New Mouse Devices With Both Left and Right Hand Options
Posted 12-May-2022 17:25

Epson Unveils Smallest, Lightest and Most Compact 20,000 Lumens Projector
Posted 12-May-2022 17:23

New Zealand's Most Remote Schools Connected With 4G Network Upgrade
Posted 12-May-2022 17:20

D-Link A/NZ Launches G415 AX1500 4G Smart Router
Posted 12-May-2022 17:11

Synology RT6600ax Review
Posted 11-May-2022 15:00

Seagate Introduces New Collectible External Drives Inspired by the Star Wars Galaxy
Posted 4-May-2022 17:45

OPPO Find X5 Pro Review
Posted 3-May-2022 17:42

Norton Utilities Ultimate Review
Posted 26-Apr-2022 18:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Geekzone offers
NZ Price Comparison
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Hatch
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 