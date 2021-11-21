I’m interested to know why some threads have ‘live’ post reference numbers (#xxxxxx) that can be copied and pasted as links into other posts - and some have non-live. I’m on Safari on an iPad.
May be wrong, but I thought the first post is never linkable, but the rest are. Links don't show if the thread is in single page view.
RunningMan:
May be wrong, but I thought the first post is never linkable, but the rest are. Links don't show if the thread is in single page view.
Thanks - you’re right. I posted a rebuttal then realised I was mistaken, so I deleted it.
Cheers
