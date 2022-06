Hi, when I go to edit my own post or quote someone else’s, any links in post disappear.

For a test, the link I had here, https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=50&topicid=291904

There was a link in the first post, which can be seen looking at previous versions.

I noticed it got moved from windows, to desktop computing, it looks like this move lost the link in the first post.

Links are disappearing when editing on Windows and iPhone, and iPad.