Apologies if this has already been asked and answered.

Quite some time ago a limitation was added so a post couldn't contain more than 2 quotes. I assume this was done to prevent rely long posts resulting from quotes nested within quotes nested within quotes etc.

This is good, but it has the unfortunate side effect of not being able to have more that 2 entirely separate non-nested quotes within a post either. For example, if a thread is popular you might want to respond to comments from 3 or 4 different posters, but now you can only quote 2 of them.

Is there anyway to code the site so that it limits nested quotes, but not (or at least to a lesser degree) non-nested quotes?

Thanks

EDIT: @freitasm actually I just found you mentioned this exact possibility on the second line of your post here. Any chance of making this happen at some point (I have no idea how difficult it might be)?