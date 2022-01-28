I was just reading about The Shielded Site Project.
Would GZ consider doing this? @freitasm
Make a little code change and maybe make a big difference to someone's life.
Please +1 your support.
PS. Don't worry, I am safe 😀
Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!
"Shielded site" overlay badge on Geekzone
We used to have it. It showed there is some people in need of a humanity lesson around here. Removed for some other reason. Could add again at some point.
kiwifidget:
@freitasm , I shall leave it up to you. Some content in that other thread is quite disturbing.
You may have noticed some of those people aren't here any longer.
Domestic violence affects all socio economic groups, all ethnicities, people of all interests.
MikeB4:
Domestic violence affects all socio economic groups, all ethnicities, people of all interests.
If just even one person on here needs help, either now or in the future, then maybe it's worth doing. again.
Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!
Lady user here and probably some bias.
Having this really helps a lot and I have actually used this once in a very very abusive and manipulative relationship.
Please do consider putting it back in.
Sure, easy to do. Done.
