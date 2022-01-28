Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Can GZ do its bit for Women's Refuge?
kiwifidget

"Cookie"
2649 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#293539 28-Jan-2022 15:35
Send private message

I was just reading about The Shielded Site Project.

 

https://shielded.co.nz/

 

 

 

Would GZ consider doing this? @freitasm

 

Make a little code change and maybe make a big difference to someone's life.

 

Please +1 your support.

 

 

 

PS. Don't worry, I am safe 😀

 

 




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74102 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2857872 28-Jan-2022 16:34
Send private message

"Shielded site" overlay badge on Geekzone

 

We used to have it. It showed there is some people in need of a humanity lesson around here. Removed for some other reason. Could add again at some point.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
kiwifidget

"Cookie"
2649 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2857897 28-Jan-2022 17:19
Send private message

@freitasm , I shall leave it up to you. Some content in that other thread is quite disturbing.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74102 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2857898 28-Jan-2022 17:21
Send private message

kiwifidget:

 

@freitasm , I shall leave it up to you. Some content in that other thread is quite disturbing.

 

 

You may have noticed some of those people aren't here any longer.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 



jonherries
1239 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2857952 28-Jan-2022 20:00
Send private message

Wow, missed this at the time. I support reinstating.

Jon

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74102 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2857954 28-Jan-2022 20:01
Send private message

I didn't remove that because of their views just to be clear.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Eva888
1156 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2857958 28-Jan-2022 20:20
Send private message

Great idea and worth spreading but wondering if GZ is a place that some of these women would even visit much. Online shopping sites would be the best ones to have such a button so that opening the page wouldn’t gather attention from a mate. My two cents.

MikeB4
17121 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2857966 28-Jan-2022 20:53
Send private message

Domestic violence affects all socio economic groups, all ethnicities, people of all interests.



kiwifidget

"Cookie"
2649 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2857967 28-Jan-2022 20:58
Send private message

MikeB4:

 

Domestic violence affects all socio economic groups, all ethnicities, people of all interests.

 

 

If just even one person on here needs help, either now or in the future, then maybe it's worth doing. again.

 

 




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

MaxineN
1041 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2858004 28-Jan-2022 22:47
Send private message

Lady user here and probably some bias.

 

Having this really helps a lot and I have actually used this once in a very very abusive and manipulative relationship.

 

 

 

Please do consider putting it back in.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74102 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2858010 28-Jan-2022 23:02
Send private message

Sure, easy to do. Done.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

kiwifidget

"Cookie"
2649 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2858057 29-Jan-2022 08:30
Send private message

Awesome! Thanks @freitasm. Hopefully GZ can avoid a repeat of the last time.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

