ForumsGeekzoneEmail titled 'An update on your Geekzone subscription' - but its not up until December!
Benoire

2455 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#293828 15-Feb-2022 21:56
Hi

 

Curious to know if others have got this email, espeically as it states that my sub is up in the next few months but it just renewed in December... What's going on?

 

Chris

Benoire

2455 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2869208 15-Feb-2022 21:58
oh and the reoccuring sub via paypal has now just been cancelled... What's going on?

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74193 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2869211 15-Feb-2022 21:59
I am planning changes to the way our subscription works. To avoid problems I am cancelling all existing recurring payments.

 

This means your subscription will remain active on Geekzone until its expiration date but it will not automatically renew on its next annual cycle. 

 

That's the only thing that is different at the moment.




Benoire

2455 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2869213 15-Feb-2022 22:00
Oh ok, just got me by the email content indicating it was up soon when it still has ~10 months to run.



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74193 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2869221 15-Feb-2022 22:08
And as mentioned, single donations are accepted.




nztim
2345 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2869254 15-Feb-2022 22:37
So will need to subscribe again when renewal is due?




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74193 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2869255 15-Feb-2022 22:38
Yes.




jonathan18
6204 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2869312 16-Feb-2022 05:31
I woke up to the same set of emails this morning and will admit to initially confused (esp at 5am!). Perhaps it would have been helpful to have forewarned members of your intentions on either a new thread or this one?



alavaliant
120 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2869330 16-Feb-2022 07:45
I'd have to say I'm still a bit confused by this. If I'm understanding the email I got ok. The old way of paying for subscriptions is being removed, but there may be a gap until there is a new way to pay. So there may be an unclear gap between the two where we can't subscribe?

 

 

Given it sounds like all the income that can be got is needed. I don't understand why you'd create an income gap for yourself intentionally by removing the old method before the new one is ready?

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74193 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2869332 16-Feb-2022 08:02
This is a good way of putting it.

 

You are right, your current subscription will continue until it expires.

 

The new subscription is live now and I will email everyone soon. The only changes are terms and price.

 

I am retiring the $25/year and $125/lifetime subscriptions. I am introducing the $5/month subscription.

 

The $25/year subscription was really a token value. I am updating to a $60 value that is paid on a monthly basis - the price of a cup of coffee per month. This also gives subscribers the ability to cancel subscriptions as needed for their reasons but restart sooner if they can - unlike the old yearly one, which would affect revenue for us. 




alavaliant
120 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2869369 16-Feb-2022 08:49
I'm curious then (not that effects me). Does that mean anybody who previously had a lifetime subscription gets to keep it but since it's a retired feature nobody else will be able to get one?

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74193 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2869370 16-Feb-2022 08:52
alavaliant: I'm curious then (not that effects me). Does that mean anybody who previously had a lifetime subscription gets to keep it but since it's a retired feature nobody else will be able to get one?


Correct.




timmmay
18595 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2869378 16-Feb-2022 08:55
I was thinking of getting a lifetime subscription when I renewed a few days ago, but decided to stick with a regular subscription as over time it donated more. I preferred annual, done once then no annoying emails.

nztim
2345 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2870572 17-Feb-2022 20:18
Just got an email moving to $5 p/m sub while that is more than 100% increase $25 per year was too cheap anyway




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6382 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2870600 17-Feb-2022 21:04
timmmay:

 

I was thinking of getting a lifetime subscription when I renewed a few days ago, but decided to stick with a regular subscription as over time it donated more. I preferred annual, done once then no annoying emails.

 

 

Similar here. I thought I was doing the right thing by asking in good faith a week ago “Not sure if you prefer annual or lifetime subs? If the latter, I'll move [from annual] to lifetime”. It’s now obvious why I didn’t get a reply.

 

As much as I love GZ I have to say I’m a bit miffed at the way this has panned out.




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74193 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2870620 17-Feb-2022 21:32
No way to make everyone happy.




