Hi
Curious to know if others have got this email, espeically as it states that my sub is up in the next few months but it just renewed in December... What's going on?
Chris
oh and the reoccuring sub via paypal has now just been cancelled... What's going on?
I am planning changes to the way our subscription works. To avoid problems I am cancelling all existing recurring payments.
This means your subscription will remain active on Geekzone until its expiration date but it will not automatically renew on its next annual cycle.
That's the only thing that is different at the moment.
Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
Oh ok, just got me by the email content indicating it was up soon when it still has ~10 months to run.
And as mentioned, single donations are accepted.
Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer.
Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
Given it sounds like all the income that can be got is needed. I don't understand why you'd create an income gap for yourself intentionally by removing the old method before the new one is ready?
This is a good way of putting it.
You are right, your current subscription will continue until it expires.
The new subscription is live now and I will email everyone soon. The only changes are terms and price.
I am retiring the $25/year and $125/lifetime subscriptions. I am introducing the $5/month subscription.
The $25/year subscription was really a token value. I am updating to a $60 value that is paid on a monthly basis - the price of a cup of coffee per month. This also gives subscribers the ability to cancel subscriptions as needed for their reasons but restart sooner if they can - unlike the old yearly one, which would affect revenue for us.
Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
alavaliant: I'm curious then (not that effects me). Does that mean anybody who previously had a lifetime subscription gets to keep it but since it's a retired feature nobody else will be able to get one?
Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
I was thinking of getting a lifetime subscription when I renewed a few days ago, but decided to stick with a regular subscription as over time it donated more. I preferred annual, done once then no annoying emails.
Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer.
timmmay:
I was thinking of getting a lifetime subscription when I renewed a few days ago, but decided to stick with a regular subscription as over time it donated more. I preferred annual, done once then no annoying emails.
Similar here. I thought I was doing the right thing by asking in good faith a week ago “Not sure if you prefer annual or lifetime subs? If the latter, I'll move [from annual] to lifetime”. It’s now obvious why I didn’t get a reply.
As much as I love GZ I have to say I’m a bit miffed at the way this has panned out.
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.
Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure