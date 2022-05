Jase2985: think its the browser on the phone, not geekzone.

Yeah, you're right. I just downloaded Chrome (beta & developer editions install on non-Google Huawei phones) & Brave - in both browsers Geekzone is all uniform sizing.So I had a quick dive into FF options - Settings / Accessibility / Automatic Font Sizing - by default the option is on, turn that off & GZ is far more readable.Thanks for the tip!