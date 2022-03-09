I had a look at the ID verification as I wanted to respond to a thread in the offers forum, the problem is nothing seems to load on the ID verification page (the one with the "click me when finished" button).

Nothing loads on Chrome/Edge across 2 separate PC's (ad block disabled), nor on Firefox on my Android phone.

Google dev tools shows this in the console:

Refused to frame 'https://withpersona.com/' because it violates the following Content Security Policy directive: "frame-src *.googleadservices.com *.googletagmanager.com *.googletagservices.com pagead2.googlesyndication.com *.googlesyndication.com *.google-analytics.com *.googleapis.com *.ggpht.com *.google.com *.google.co.uk *.gstatic.com *.doubleclick.net *.recaptcha.net twitter.com *.twitter.com *.youtube.com".