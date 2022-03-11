ShinyChrome

I am attempting to update my email address, but I get the terribly nondescript error message:
Is there an issue with using Protonmail addresses, or is this something else?
Don't use Protonmail. Perhaps in the future I can change the code to allow ID-verified users to connect these emails to an account. At the moment it's not possible.
Spammers an trolls love it.
