Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGeekzoneUnable to update email address
ShinyChrome

SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
1433 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

#295194 11-Mar-2022 13:02
Send private message

I am attempting to update my email address, but I get the terribly nondescript error message:

 

 

Is there an issue with using Protonmail addresses, or is this something else?

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: NordVPN allows you to securely access the Internet, encrypt your connection and keep your browsing history private.
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73828 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2884921 11-Mar-2022 13:09
Send private message

Don't use Protonmail. Perhaps in the future I can change the code to allow ID-verified users to connect these emails to an account. At the moment it's not possible.




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

ShinyChrome

SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
1433 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2885168 11-Mar-2022 19:30
Send private message

Copy that. Out of interest, is there any particular reason Protonmail isn't accepted?

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73828 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2885170 11-Mar-2022 19:35
Send private message

Spammers an trolls love it.




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project



nztim
2229 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2885186 11-Mar-2022 20:28
Send private message

I think anything other than your own domain is dumb but thats just me

lots of people use free email services

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Chromecast With Google TV ReviewÂ 
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 