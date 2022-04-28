Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGeekzone28/4 - Anyone else getting 500 Internal Server Errors on Geekzone tonight (Spark)
clinty

1097 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#295848 28-Apr-2022 21:03
Send private message

Anyone else seeing these tonight?

No cloudflare IDs. Last about 1 minute

Had one around 8.55

Clint

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
muppet
2321 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2908036 28-Apr-2022 21:21
Send private message

Yup. Was quite upset when I hit reload and it worked :(

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: NordVPN allows you to securely access the Internet, encrypt your connection and keep your browsing history private.
clinty

1097 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2908037 28-Apr-2022 21:34
Send private message

DDOS?

Weirdly TVNZ on-demand has stopped showing my ads around the same time lol

Delphinus
593 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2908039 28-Apr-2022 21:36
Send private message

Yeah I was getting them just before. Very basic nginx style error page.



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74094 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2908040 28-Apr-2022 21:37
Send private message

Any other sites? Geekzone was getting some errors behind Cloudflare.

 

 




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

clinty

1097 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2908041 28-Apr-2022 21:37
Send private message

Seems to have settled now :)
Just Geekzone, but wasn't really browsing anywhere else

Clint

Journeyman
909 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2908042 28-Apr-2022 21:41
Send private message

Had to wait in some kinda Cloudflare "queue" before the page would load.

gzt

gzt
13678 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2908046 28-Apr-2022 22:09
Send private message

It's been a while since that happened. Uptime stats must be good.



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74094 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2908047 28-Apr-2022 22:10
Send private message

For the record it wasn't our server but Cloudflare.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

SATTV
1344 posts

Uber Geek


  #2908055 28-Apr-2022 22:20
Send private message

I get these quite often. I am on Voyager.




I know enough to be dangerous

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74094 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2908062 28-Apr-2022 22:39
Send private message

I have very few records of 500 errors on servers here. If you have these frequently please screenshot at least one and post here.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Geektastic
16773 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2908113 29-Apr-2022 08:53
Send private message

I did persistently last night. Gave up in the end. Good to see normal service has resumed!





rscole86
4541 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2908123 29-Apr-2022 09:18
Send private message

freitasm:

Any other sites? Geekzone was getting some errors behind Cloudflare.


 



I was getting them persistent 500 errors with Geekzone for about 15 minutes last night. I didn't see any in the same window for any other sites.
Same result for Spark fixed/mobile, as well as different DNS servers.

Occasionally I was getting a different error, along the lines of being unauthorised to access, with details about my connection and a CloudFlare reference. I cannot remember if that was random, or the different DNS that caused that.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Secure VPN



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 