freitasm: Any other sites? Geekzone was getting some errors behind Cloudflare.



I was getting them persistent 500 errors with Geekzone for about 15 minutes last night. I didn't see any in the same window for any other sites.Same result for Spark fixed/mobile, as well as different DNS servers.Occasionally I was getting a different error, along the lines of being unauthorised to access, with details about my connection and a CloudFlare reference. I cannot remember if that was random, or the different DNS that caused that.