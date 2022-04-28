Anyone else seeing these tonight?
No cloudflare IDs. Last about 1 minute
Had one around 8.55
Clint
Yup. Was quite upset when I hit reload and it worked :(
Yeah I was getting them just before. Very basic nginx style error page.
Any other sites? Geekzone was getting some errors behind Cloudflare.
Had to wait in some kinda Cloudflare "queue" before the page would load.
I know enough to be dangerous
freitasm:
