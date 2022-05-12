I know this has been asked before
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=4&topicid=252752
And the answer was slack.
But no one is in slack. Any thought about an official geekzone discord?
There was hardly a critical mass on Slack even after when it was started, so it really begs the question - is there an actual need for it?
I'd love to see it active, for what it's worth.
My primary goto is discord. Nice having all these different channels in one place. I'm sure slack is the same/similar. but most other things use discord.
agreed, it might not have enough interest in it. but throw in some bots, make it advertise a new hot topic on geekzone etc. im using ferdi and leave discord open whenever im on the computer. geekzone i open a couple times a week. reddit i barely use.
Sending your eyeballs offsite where you cant show ad's isn't something I get why any site like this would want to do.
The viewers are better on site and whatever you think discord would ad would probably not be worth the reduction in interactions here on site.
I was going to start an un-official Geekzone server, but after seeing IRC and Slack with little activity, decided not to.
I'm actually having a hard time keeping on top of things where theres a forum, facebook, AND a chat room. The main group I use, has all 3, and Ive stopped using 2 of the options so I can keep track of things going on :)
I get that.. but also means users like myself dont come to geekzone all that often. I sometimes go weeks without looking at it. Too many things opened, too many distractions. But there sits discord open and always there, since I, like others, use it for lots of communication (my friends all dropped facebook and we just organize stuff on discord now, use it for in-game communication etc).
Having to actively come to the site and look at the homepage for something I may be interested in, I tend to just miss a bunch of stuff.
Bots could be used in conjunction to drive traffic from discord to geekzone.co.nz, but yes some stuff would then move off geekzone onto discord channels. which i get would hurt the advertising.
Not saying replace geekzone with discord, two different use cases, but yeah there are some overlap and some stuff could wind up being on the discord channel instead of the site.
idk, I just discord a lot and have been going away from forums/sites/reddit etc over the years.
I was going to start an un-official Geekzone server, but after seeing IRC and Slack with little activity, decided not to.
I'm actually having a hard time keeping on top of things where theres a forum, facebook, AND a chat room. The main group I use, has all 3, and Ive stopped using 2 of the options so I can keep track of things going on :)
thats why i like discord, just install bot and channel for reddit/forum posts etc.
the instant communication/quick question/answer is great.... if there is a large enough active community in the discord.
We used to have an IRC server. It was really busy - thousands and thousands of people but that was ten years ago. Slack is our channel now - not very active so I can't see a Discord server being different.
We used to have an IRC server. It was really busy - thousands and thousands of people but that was ten years ago. Slack is our channel now - not very active so I can't see a Discord server being different.
yeah IRC was great in the day. I dont know of any other public things that use slack other than geekzone. i know some businesses use it for internal communication, but youtubers, open source stuff, most seem to use discord. might just be in my interest group.
I use it for software support for some unity plugins, unraid server, etc. youtube channels like technotim, nz reddit, LinuxServer.io (docker stuff), playtech, and my friends/personal stuff.
I get that.. but also means users like myself dont come to geekzone all that often. I sometimes go weeks without looking at it. Too many things opened, too many distractions. But there sits discord open and always there, since I, like others, use it for lots of communication (my friends all dropped facebook and we just organize stuff on discord now, use it for in-game communication etc).
Having to actively come to the site and look at the homepage for something I may be interested in, I tend to just miss a bunch of stuff.
Bots could be used in conjunction to drive traffic from discord to geekzone.co.nz, but yes some stuff would then move off geekzone onto discord channels. which i get would hurt the advertising.
Not saying replace geekzone with discord, two different use cases, but yeah there are some overlap and some stuff could wind up being on the discord channel instead of the site.
idk, I just discord a lot and have been going away from forums/sites/reddit etc over the years.
Rss to a discord server of your choice?
yeah IRC was great in the day. I dont know of any other public things that use slack other than geekzone. i know some businesses use it for internal communication, but youtubers, open source stuff, most seem to use discord. might just be in my interest group.
I use it for software support for some unity plugins, unraid server, etc. youtube channels like technotim, nz reddit, LinuxServer.io (docker stuff), playtech, and my friends/personal stuff.
Slack is Discord for boomers pretty much.
I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional.
Slack is Discord for boomers pretty much.
ROFL. People throwing "boomers" around have no idea what a boomer is.
Slack is Discord for boomers pretty much.
ROFL. People throwing "boomers" around have no idea what a boomer is.
I'm one (a son of a WW2 serviceman, born in the 1950s)
I've never used Slack, have used Discord a few times only. If either was the main channel here, I'd be gone fairly soon
Most of my web interactions are on forum comment systems like this and other sites I belong to.
My other preferred interactions are via email or Signal
They’re both pretty similar. I was on slack first. But the longer I’ve been on, most servers I connect to now are discord based (superhousetv, linuxserver, homeassistant, self-hosted, everythingsmarthome). So intend to have that runnning now and don’t visit slack very often.
Nothing stopping you from starting a geeky server, and if ppl join, they join. Dosent cost anything except a bit of time. Just don't call it Geekzone unless MF approves it :D
freitasm:
ROFL. People throwing "boomers" around have no idea what a boomer is.
My parents. Literally.
I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional.