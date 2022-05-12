I get that.. but also means users like myself dont come to geekzone all that often. I sometimes go weeks without looking at it. Too many things opened, too many distractions. But there sits discord open and always there, since I, like others, use it for lots of communication (my friends all dropped facebook and we just organize stuff on discord now, use it for in-game communication etc).

Having to actively come to the site and look at the homepage for something I may be interested in, I tend to just miss a bunch of stuff.





Bots could be used in conjunction to drive traffic from discord to geekzone.co.nz, but yes some stuff would then move off geekzone onto discord channels. which i get would hurt the advertising.

Not saying replace geekzone with discord, two different use cases, but yeah there are some overlap and some stuff could wind up being on the discord channel instead of the site.

idk, I just discord a lot and have been going away from forums/sites/reddit etc over the years.