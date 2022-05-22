Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGeekzoneWhy am I suddenly seeing ads when I access GZ??
old3eyes

8867 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#296107 22-May-2022 12:19
Send private message quote this post

Noticed this the past few days.  According to my profile by subscription doesn't expire until 10/08/2022 12:28:59 a.m..




Regards,

Old3eyes

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74217 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2917056 22-May-2022 12:22
Send private message quote this post

Have you changed your profile options "Browse Geekzone with ads"?

Perhaps you never unchecked the box some ad code changes are now showing the ads.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
old3eyes

8867 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2917057 22-May-2022 12:27
Send private message quote this post

 Hey there,

 

 

 

No that's not checked.  I'm using the latest Opera browser as I have done for years.   Switched to Chrome just now and no ads as yet.

 

Will investigate Opera some more. 




Regards,

Old3eyes

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74217 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2917058 22-May-2022 12:30
Send private message quote this post

If it is not checked then you shouldn't see ads. I have added some code last week so I should revise it. Could you please PM screenshot of where the ads are showing?




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74217 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2917059 22-May-2022 12:37
Send private message quote this post

Thanks, I know why.

Will fix later when I get home.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

old3eyes

8867 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2917060 22-May-2022 12:38
Send private message quote this post

Thanx.  I just turned the Opera ad blocker on for GZ and the ads went. 




Regards,

Old3eyes

Linux
9130 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2917061 22-May-2022 13:02
Send private message quote this post

old3eyes:

Thanx.  I just turned the Opera ad blocker on for GZ and the ads went. 



That is not the fix let MF sort it

old3eyes

8867 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2917081 22-May-2022 13:45
Send private message quote this post

Linux:
old3eyes:

 

Thanx.  I just turned the Opera ad blocker on for GZ and the ads went. 

 



That is not the fix let MF sort it

 

Yeah I know but wanted to see if it may have been an Opera problem .  I normally run  here with adblocker off. 




Regards,

Old3eyes



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74217 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2917087 22-May-2022 13:46
Send private message quote this post

This should be fixed now.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

old3eyes

8867 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2917088 22-May-2022 13:56
Send private message quote this post

Yes I turned off  the ad blocker again and all is well.  many thanx for your efforts. 




Regards,

Old3eyes

TwoSeven
1499 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2918050 24-May-2022 16:54
Send private message quote this post

I just started seeing the ads today.  They mostly are ok, in the top banner and just above the quick reply and from time to time between thread posts - they are not intrusive.  

 

However, the one that is popping up at the bottom of the page with animations and rotating content is covering the bottom part of the screen. It appears over the site footer, the last posts on the new posts page, or the bottom half of this quick reply field when it is showing (it seems to appear above the onscreen keyboard).

 

 




Software Engineer
   (the practice of real science, engineering and management)

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74217 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2918053 24-May-2022 17:01
Send private message quote this post

@TwoSeven:

 

I just started seeing the ads today.

 

 

 

You are not a subscriber so something changed for you to start seeing ads now - have you been using an adblocker?

 

 

 

 

 

@TwoSeven:

 

They mostly are ok, in the top banner and just above the quick reply and from time to time between thread posts - they are not intrusive.  

 

However, the one that is popping up at the bottom of the page with animations and rotating content is covering the bottom part of the screen. It appears over the site footer, the last posts on the new posts page, or the bottom half of this quick reply field when it is showing (it seems to appear above the onscreen keyboard).

 

 

The bottom disappears when you scroll to the bottom of the page. 




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

RunningMan
7078 posts

Uber Geek


  #2918082 24-May-2022 17:50
Send private message quote this post

TwoSeven: [snip] However, the one that is popping up at the bottom of the page with animations and rotating content is covering the bottom part of the screen.

 

Have to agree that one is very intrusive.

k1w1k1d
1014 posts

Uber Geek


  #2918134 24-May-2022 19:52
Send private message quote this post

I don't mind the adds on GZ, but the popup at the bottom that started last week is very intrusive, so I have now turned my adblocker on.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74217 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2918143 24-May-2022 20:37
Send private message quote this post

Thanks for the feedback. 




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74217 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2918148 24-May-2022 20:47
Send private message quote this post

k1w1k1d:

 

I don't mind the adds on GZ, but the popup at the bottom that started last week is very intrusive, so I have now turned my adblocker on.

 

 

So you folks think Geekzone is worth visiting and participating, but not worth a subscription if you are going to use adblockers?

 

That's why we can't have nice things.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 