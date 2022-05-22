I just started seeing the ads today. They mostly are ok, in the top banner and just above the quick reply and from time to time between thread posts - they are not intrusive.

However, the one that is popping up at the bottom of the page with animations and rotating content is covering the bottom part of the screen. It appears over the site footer, the last posts on the new posts page, or the bottom half of this quick reply field when it is showing (it seems to appear above the onscreen keyboard).