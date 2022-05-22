Noticed this the past few days. According to my profile by subscription doesn't expire until 10/08/2022 12:28:59 a.m..
Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
Hey there,
No that's not checked. I'm using the latest Opera browser as I have done for years. Switched to Chrome just now and no ads as yet.
Will investigate Opera some more.
Regards,
Old3eyes
Thanx. I just turned the Opera ad blocker on for GZ and the ads went.
Regards,
Old3eyes
old3eyes:
That is not the fix let MF sort it
Yeah I know but wanted to see if it may have been an Opera problem . I normally run here with adblocker off.
Regards,
Old3eyes
This should be fixed now.
Yes I turned off the ad blocker again and all is well. many thanx for your efforts.
Regards,
Old3eyes
I just started seeing the ads today. They mostly are ok, in the top banner and just above the quick reply and from time to time between thread posts - they are not intrusive.
However, the one that is popping up at the bottom of the page with animations and rotating content is covering the bottom part of the screen. It appears over the site footer, the last posts on the new posts page, or the bottom half of this quick reply field when it is showing (it seems to appear above the onscreen keyboard).
Software Engineer
(the practice of real science, engineering and management)
@TwoSeven:
I just started seeing the ads today.
You are not a subscriber so something changed for you to start seeing ads now - have you been using an adblocker?
@TwoSeven:
They mostly are ok, in the top banner and just above the quick reply and from time to time between thread posts - they are not intrusive.
However, the one that is popping up at the bottom of the page with animations and rotating content is covering the bottom part of the screen. It appears over the site footer, the last posts on the new posts page, or the bottom half of this quick reply field when it is showing (it seems to appear above the onscreen keyboard).
The bottom disappears when you scroll to the bottom of the page.
TwoSeven: [snip] However, the one that is popping up at the bottom of the page with animations and rotating content is covering the bottom part of the screen.
Have to agree that one is very intrusive.
I don't mind the adds on GZ, but the popup at the bottom that started last week is very intrusive, so I have now turned my adblocker on.
Thanks for the feedback.
k1w1k1d:
I don't mind the adds on GZ, but the popup at the bottom that started last week is very intrusive, so I have now turned my adblocker on.
So you folks think Geekzone is worth visiting and participating, but not worth a subscription if you are going to use adblockers?
That's why we can't have nice things.
