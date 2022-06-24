Geektastic

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
What, no Matariki badge?
#298525 24-Jun-2022 13:11
😳





  #2933902 24-Jun-2022 13:19
Just got my 1 year on Imgur badge - Meme on Imgur




  #2933914 24-Jun-2022 13:55
i have it




  #2933917 24-Jun-2022 14:11
I played with some images a couple of weeks ago. I couldn't find many that were available for use, plus I was not keen on being culturally insensitive and using the wrong imagery. So I decided not to have it.




  #2933923 24-Jun-2022 14:22
I would not be offended by a Matariki badge.




