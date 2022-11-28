EatTheBone

I will clarify:

ETBSTAR123 - My account which is locked

ORCAWHALE77 - My sister's account (which i introduced gz to her and she lives at the house as me hence the same IP address)

EatTheBone1145 - I created it today as I was in the urge to reply to a message on GZ and start a forum to discuss about this issue.





We were even going to verify our ID's. If that was a problem, you can delete all of the other accounts except etbstar123 but we were abiding by the rules until we were unclear why we were getting blocked :/ and I bought something off offers that need to be replied to.