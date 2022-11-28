I went on geekzone after a while yesterday just to see this message being displayed. I tried using mobile data and still gives me the same error.
can someone assist me with what to do? as I urgently need to reply to a message on GZ
You have created three new accounts in two days. Our rules are clear - no multiple accounts allowed.
Why would you need to create new accounts if this one is perfectly good?
I will clarify:
ETBSTAR123 - My account which is locked
ORCAWHALE77 - My sister's account (which i introduced gz to her and she lives at the house as me hence the same IP address)
EatTheBone1145 - I created it today as I was in the urge to reply to a message on GZ and start a forum to discuss about this issue.
We were even going to verify our ID's. If that was a problem, you can delete all of the other accounts except etbstar123 but we were abiding by the rules until we were unclear why we were getting blocked :/ and I bought something off offers that need to be replied to.
And why not use this acount @EatTheBone, which has been here for a couple of years already and you clearly have access to it?
This account I didn't even know I had this until I looked at my saved passwords on chrome to find the password. (justified by the gap between the first login vs today). You can also terminate this if you wish too. I just need ETBstar123 for myself.
Thanks
Try again with @ETBstar123 now.
