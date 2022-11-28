Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGeekzoneAccess locked to login to my geekzone account
EatTheBone

5 posts

Wannabe Geek
Inactive user


#302504 28-Nov-2022 11:12
Send private message quote this post

I went on geekzone after a while yesterday just to see this message being displayed. I tried using mobile data and still gives me the same error.

 

 

can someone assist me with what to do? as I urgently need to reply to a message on GZ 

Create new topic
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74724 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3002555 28-Nov-2022 11:25
Send private message quote this post

You have created three new accounts in two days. Our rules are clear - no multiple accounts allowed.

 

Why would you need to create new accounts if this one is perfectly good?




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Wise 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud.
EatTheBone

5 posts

Wannabe Geek
Inactive user


  #3002557 28-Nov-2022 11:40
Send private message quote this post

I will clarify:

 

ETBSTAR123 - My account which is locked
ORCAWHALE77 - My sister's account (which i introduced gz to her and she lives at the house as me hence the same IP address)
EatTheBone1145 - I created it today as I was in the urge to reply to a message on GZ and start a forum to discuss about this issue.

 

We were even going to verify our ID's. If that was a problem, you can delete all of the other accounts except etbstar123 but we were abiding by the rules until we were unclear why we were getting blocked :/ and I bought something off offers that need to be replied to.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74724 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3002560 28-Nov-2022 11:47
Send private message quote this post

And why not use this acount @EatTheBone, which has been here for a couple of years already and you clearly have access to it?




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Wise 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 



EatTheBone

5 posts

Wannabe Geek
Inactive user


  #3002561 28-Nov-2022 11:50
Send private message quote this post

This account I didn't even know I had this until I looked at my saved passwords on chrome to find the password. (justified by the gap between the first login vs today). You can also terminate this if you wish too. I just need ETBstar123 for myself. 

 

Thanks

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74724 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3002566 28-Nov-2022 12:04
Send private message quote this post

Try again with @ETBstar123 now.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Wise 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24

JBL Showcases New True Wireless Headphones
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:19

Segway SuperScooter GT1 Review
Posted 14-Nov-2022 17:10

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC Review
Posted 11-Nov-2022 17:10

Intel NUC 13 Extreme Sets New Standard for Gaming Performance
Posted 9-Nov-2022 18:14

NortonLifelock Gives Way to Gen Digital
Posted 8-Nov-2022 17:06

Imperva Releases State of Security Within Ecommerce 2022 Report
Posted 4-Nov-2022 17:10

Synology Launches WRX560 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:29

Belkin SCREENFORCE PRO Application System now available through Spark
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:05

Shoppers Taking Risks When Going Online for Christmas Gifts
Posted 3-Nov-2022 07:05

Kiwi Employees Say Hybrid Work Makes Them Happier and More Productive
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:21

Qrious Launches $1 Million Data Analytics Scholarship
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:20

Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) Review
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:15








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 