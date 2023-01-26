Hi,
When I try to change my email address on my account I get the following message: "Error: I'm sorry, Dave. I'm afraid I can't do that (B)."
The password is definitely correct so I am a bit confused as to what is happening.
What email provider are you attempting to change to? We block a few.
michaelmurfy:
It's an iCloud "Hide My Email" email address that Apple generates.
Yeah that won't work due to it being seen as a disposable email address. You could add a custom domain to iCloud and use that if you really wanted.
Else, if you wanted to have a custom email you could do name+geekzone@gmail.com as an example too.
