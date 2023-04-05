I have updated the editor from TinyMCE 5 to TinyMCE 6.
I've tested it, and it should be working as before. If you find any problems, please let me know.
I have updated the editor from TinyMCE 5 to TinyMCE 6.
I've tested it, and it should be working as before. If you find any problems, please let me know.
Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Wise
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
On another note, how interested would you be in having the editor on mobile?
Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Wise
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
freitasm:
On another note, how interested would you be in having the editor on mobile?
Anything that makes the experience on mobile better, is a plus in my view.
networkn:
freitasm:
On another note, how interested would you be in having the editor on mobile?
Anything that makes the experience on mobile better, is a plus in my view.
Sometimes it can make it worse.
Seems to look good :) i can still paste pictures and abuse base64 inclusion so i'm happy
#include <std_disclaimer>
Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.