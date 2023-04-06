Hi all,



I wonder if anyone else has experienced this. My phone (S21 FE) frequently crashes while reading any page on Geekzone. It begins by freezing, then the screen going black and then turning on, on my lock screen. Sometimes it freezes and I get errors like "Google play store has stopped responding" and "modes and routines has stopped responding". This now happens almost every time I visit Geekzone on my phone.



Before making this post it happened twice in 30s! (Which is a first)



I am on Chrome 111.0.5563.116 right now.