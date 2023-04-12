Hi,
I can't get onto the website in Edge today. Just looping the browser check, then it asks if I'm a human, then repeats the process.
Working fine in Chrome on the same PC.
Interesting. I use Edge and it passed the test today. Cleared cookies for Geekzone?
Silly me - call myself a geek.
Cookie clear fixed it up.
Thanks!