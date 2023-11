Hello,

I was wondering this for the longest time but never asked.

When I type/post a comment on GZ and press enter for a new line the HTML source adds a "</p>".

This ends up making posts or comments look exteremly long.

I assume it is something my end but I am not sure where or what to look for.

Web Broswer Firefox 119.00 (64bit)

Microsoft Language - English- US Keyboard

Windows 10 Pro 22H2 19045.3570

Any suggestions would be great.

{MOD EDIT : SP : Changed thread title to make it meaningful}