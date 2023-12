Some topic titles (a lot, to be honest) don't give a clear indication on which sub-forum they live in.

I would suggest adding the sub-forum below the topic title.

E.g.

---

My awesome topic

Forums >> Desktop Computing

Created by AwesomeUser, last reply by OtherAwesomeUser on 01-Jan-1970 00:00 (100 replies)

---

But without the extra spacing that's added in here, of course :)