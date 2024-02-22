Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Server crash when uploading .heic image
Behodar

10399 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#311868 22-Feb-2024 10:14
I just found that trying to upload a .heic image to my gallery results in a generic HTTP 500 server error. I suspect it's trying to manipulate the image in some way but doesn't know how to handle the HEIC format.

 

I'm not asking for proper HEIC support, but maybe just a better error message. In this particular case I'd accidentally picked the wrong format when exporting and simply didn't realise that I had an HEIC file in the first place, so I was a bit clueless as to the actual problem.

 

I've put a copy of the actual file online in case it's something specific to this particular file.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79100 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3198649 22-Feb-2024 10:20
.HEIC images are not supported. Sure, could at an OnError condition but 500 is clear enough: "I don't like eating this"




