How to insert a table
quickymart

#315585 27-Jul-2024 22:38
I must be missing something here - how do I insert a table I've written in Word into a reply? Copy and paste removes all formatting and just puts all the rows on their own separate line.

 

I even previewed the post and it looked perfect but the minute I submitted it, wham, all the formatting was gone.
Tried colouring the different text but can't see how to do that either - anyone able to help please?

 

Sorry I don't do this too often but couldn't find any steps on how to do it when searching either 😕

Batwing
  #3265329 27-Jul-2024 22:51
Can you use a tool to convert to bbcode?

 
 
 
 

quickymart

  #3265331 27-Jul-2024 22:55
Way over my head, sorry - what kind of tool would that be? I was just trying to copy and paste and it looks perfect in the preview. Why would it not display the same when posted?

ANglEAUT
  #3265398 28-Jul-2024 00:32
Sorry, but GZ does not support full rich text support. As per the codes below, only bold, strike-though & underline are supported.

 

As per the text above the reply box," You can use BBCode in the Quick Reply box. The following codes are valid: [b] [i] [s] [u] [url] [url=] [img] [youtube] [spoiler]."

 

 




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3265404 28-Jul-2024 06:51
No tables.




jonathan18
  #3265405 28-Jul-2024 06:57
quickymart:

Way over my head, sorry - what kind of tool would that be? I was just trying to copy and paste and it looks perfect in the preview. Why would it not display the same when posted?



I’ve similarly tried this and obviously had the same result! I’ve dealt with it by screenshotting the table and pasting as an image.

timmmay
  #3265412 28-Jul-2024 07:36
Screenshot is the best way here. I use the Windows snipping tool.

quickymart

  #3265415 28-Jul-2024 07:51
Ah d'oh, that explains it. I thought I was doing something wrong when it looked perfect in the preview!

 

Thanks for all the responses, I'll just paste an image in then (which I ended up doing).

