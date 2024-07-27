quickymart:

I must be missing something here - how do I insert a table I've written in Word into a reply? Copy and paste removes all formatting and just puts all the rows on their own separate line.

I even previewed the post and it looked perfect but the minute I submitted it, wham, all the formatting was gone.

Tried colouring the different text but can't see how to do that either - anyone able to help please?





Sorry I don't do this too often but couldn't find any steps on how to do it when searching either 😕