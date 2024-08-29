Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsGeekzoneCannot logon from a desktop PC
FieldMouse

Master Geek


#315907 29-Aug-2024 09:46
I am unable to logon to the Geekzone website from my PC (Chrome & Win 10) and the problem is the Captcha. It continuously cycles, trying to verify, but is unable to. I have cleared cache etc.

I have no problem from my iPad

Interestingly, I had the same problem when trying to logon to Ancestry.com because they use the same Cloudflare Captcha. I asked on an Ancestry forum and they said to use Firefox and that works.

Unfortunately Firefox still errors.

The Captcha comes up with an exclamation mark in a red circle and the word Error

Thoughts

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
Uber Geek

Administrator
Geekzone
  #3276584 29-Aug-2024 09:52
  • Adblockers?
  • Script blockers?
  • Privacy settings too high?
  • Using a VPN?
  • Using a Proxy?
  • Working from a cloud-based VM?

These are a few of the things to check.




FieldMouse

Master Geek


  #3276589 29-Aug-2024 10:02
I use Avast which has VPN etc, so I turned off Avast, but that made no difference

I don’t work in the cloud for anything

cddt
Uber Geek


  #3276591 29-Aug-2024 10:23
Try opening your browser with a new default profile. I'm not sure how to do this on Windows, but is useful on occasion to work out whether it's an add-on or browser setting causing a problem with a web page. 




MadEngineer
Uber Geek

  #3276741 29-Aug-2024 15:23
Without checking which captcha is being used here, see if you can get this test page to work

https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api2/demo 




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
Uber Geek

Administrator
Geekzone
  #3276743 29-Aug-2024 15:28
It's not Google. It's Cloudflare Turnstile. But it's a good test to see if the Google service stops it too.




FieldMouse

Master Geek


  #3276781 29-Aug-2024 18:13
The Captcha worked perfectly, but it is not Cloudflare.
I wonder if Cloudflare has a test

I logged out of Chrome and created a new profile. It also didn’t work

Tomorrow I will test Bing & Edge

FieldMouse

Master Geek


  #3276926 30-Aug-2024 09:20
Bing and Edge don’t work either



michaelmurfy
meow
Uber Geek

  #3276936 30-Aug-2024 09:55
Windows Defender is the only Antivirus software you need on Windows 10/11. I recommend you uninstall Avast as it is likely being a "man in the middle" and doing dodgy things. You also don't need a VPN outside of accessing overseas content and I would not put any trust into this.




Spyware
Uber Geek

  #3276937 30-Aug-2024 09:57
Disable Intrusive ads in settings/cookies and site permissions. Restart Edge and test. Otherwise try with new InPrivate window.




MadEngineer
Uber Geek

  #3277002 30-Aug-2024 10:20
https://2captcha.com/demo/cloudflare-turnstile 




FieldMouse

Master Geek


  #3277128 30-Aug-2024 11:42
Spyware, did you mean incognito? If yes, it made no difference

Mad Engineer, thanks for the Cloudflare Captcha.
It came up with the tick box, but then failed when I ticked the box.
It doesn’t give an error number, it just says “Error”

MadEngineer
Uber Geek

  #3277361 31-Aug-2024 11:31
Does anything happen if you click the orange cloudflare logo 5 times after a failure?




FieldMouse

Master Geek


  #3277449 31-Aug-2024 15:51
MadEngineer

The link you supplied gives two test choices - Cloudflare Turnstyle and Cloudflare Challenge.

For Turnstyle, I tick the box and it immediately comes up with Error and resets the box.
For Challenge, I tick the box, it thinks for a while with a spinning circle and then comes back to the tick box, without any error messages.

Neither told me it was a success

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
Uber Geek

Geekzone
  #3286508 26-Sep-2024 09:54
@FieldMouse so what was the cause? Have you ever identified it?




