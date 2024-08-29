FieldMouse

I am unable to logon to the Geekzone website from my PC (Chrome & Win 10) and the problem is the Captcha. It continuously cycles, trying to verify, but is unable to. I have cleared cache etc.
I have no problem from my iPad
Interestingly, I had the same problem when trying to logon to Ancestry.com because they use the same Cloudflare Captcha. I asked on an Ancestry forum and they said to use Firefox and that works.
Unfortunately Firefox still errors.
The Captcha comes up with an exclamation mark in a red circle and the word Error
Thoughts