I'm a moderator on another forum and we tend to keep a close eye on things. The vast majority of bots/spammers don't get through the filters, and those that do are swiftly banned.

Something that's started to happen recently is that someone will ask a question, and someone else will reply with "here's what ChatGPT says". Those posts are routinely deleted. We've had a longstanding rule (~20 years) that you may not respond to a question with a link to search results, as we consider it rude ("why did you ask us when you could have just used Google?"). We delete the AI-generated posts under the same rule.

All in all, our forums are for people to have discussions with other people. If we let AI posts run rampant then eventually it would just be computers talking to other computers, and that's not what we want for a discussion forum.

This is all from my perspective on another forum. It has no relation to Geekzone policy :)