to the mods/admin, are you guys seeing posts made by AI bots ? i'm a mod on a few forums and starting to see more and more AI generated content, some by users but mostly by bots.
Not bots, no.
I'm a moderator on another forum and we tend to keep a close eye on things. The vast majority of bots/spammers don't get through the filters, and those that do are swiftly banned.
Something that's started to happen recently is that someone will ask a question, and someone else will reply with "here's what ChatGPT says". Those posts are routinely deleted. We've had a longstanding rule (~20 years) that you may not respond to a question with a link to search results, as we consider it rude ("why did you ask us when you could have just used Google?"). We delete the AI-generated posts under the same rule.
All in all, our forums are for people to have discussions with other people. If we let AI posts run rampant then eventually it would just be computers talking to other computers, and that's not what we want for a discussion forum.
This is all from my perspective on another forum. It has no relation to Geekzone policy :)
interesting.
i've yet to see anyone say thats its from AI, but had a few slip up enough to tell.
the bots have been really generic bland no real info type posts. which typically gets ignored and no one interreacts with.
Behodar:
tweake:
the old spam method of asking a question, then answering it typically with link to product. "where can i get my car fixed?" "at dudes garage on such and such street."
Not necessarily. Often both parties are established members, and it seems that a number of people simply aren't aware of the rule. We issue a reminder notice in that case, so there's no "penalty" unless they keep doing it.
Behodar:
Not necessarily. Often both parties are established members, and it seems that a number of people simply aren't aware of the rule. We issue a reminder notice in that case, so there's no "penalty" unless they keep doing it.
We haven't seen this for a while but it was usually two different new members, usually accounts created on the same day.
The only bot allowed around here is @PeterReader
coffeebaron:
The only bot allowed around here is @PeterReader
Whooooot, Peter is a bot? I don't think so, as he sometimes answers quite individually and personally (controlled by a certain human). 😁😉
PeterReader is a bot. His name comes from two users who worked from competing telcos years ago.
There is some workflows where PeterReader posts. I am looking at some new features too.
coffeebaron:
The only bot allowed around here is @PeterReader
You called?
I am the Geekzone Robot and I am here to help. I am from the Internet. I do not interact. Do not expect other replies from me.
PeterReader:
coffeebaron:
The only bot allowed around here is @PeterReader
You called?
See? 🤣
tweake:
interesting.
i've yet to see anyone say thats its from AI, but had a few slip up enough to tell.
the bots have been really generic bland no real info type posts. which typically gets ignored and no one interreacts with.
You should see AI bug reports.
Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.
