Protecting your information
freitasm

#319712 25-May-2025 10:51
Hi folks

 

Unlike other organisations who like to say "we take our customers' privacy very seriously" after a breach happens, we do actually care here. Please familiarise yourself with our Privacy Policy for a start.

 

One thing I have constantly monitored is security. From using firewall configurations to allow only specific IP addresses to access our services, to web application firewall blocking  or challenging suspicious requests and enforcing access to users' data via login levels, we ensure the platform is protected. We also run monthly application scans to ensure our code is secure against most threats, automated or not.

 

All of our moderators have 2FA enabled, which is something I recommend other users to do too (check on your profile page).

 

On top of that I have recently enabled a Zero Trust approach to accessing our internal admin pages. This means moderators now need a third form of authentication, on top of the usual password plus 2FA.

 

Since access requests are tested before landing on our server, this will help us prevent any coding error that could happen, allowing non-mod users access to private information we hold. This is an additional layer over the application firewall and authentication rules already in place.

 

Another thing we do is test your username and password against a list of leaked credentials, at login time. By doing this we can ensure users who re-use passwords, and had their credentials leaked somewhere else, are warned about it. 

 

We use a secure API, so your password is never disclosed during this check. If you try to login but receive a page blocking your access to Geekzone until you change your password, it means you need to check if this password was used somewhere else and if it needs to be reset there too. Seeing the block page doesn't mean we leaked your password. It just means we see it was leaked somewhere else. 

 

This is a good reminder to keep your email up-to-date too.

 

Our stats show we catch one or two leaked passwords a day. I know some people see forum accounts as low value, and not worth the effort to use unique passwords. I recommend you consider using a password manager and do use unique passwords, regardless of the service.

 

Safe browsing everyone.




kiwifidget
  #3376488 25-May-2025 12:13
Thank you for looking after us.




fearandloathing
  #3376489 25-May-2025 12:38
Thanks for the good work!

muppet
  #3376616 25-May-2025 19:20
Oh fantastic. The one platform that refuses to play along and leave my data pissing in the wind like MightyApe do.

Firewalls, WAFs, Zero Trust, 2FA, leaked password checks - seriously, could you try a little less hard? I got bored reading.

 

God forbid I get to experience the simple joy of waking up to identity theft or watching my accounts implode because you were too lazy to care.

 

And a third authentication factor for moderators??? Are you kidding me? What’s next?!? Retina scans? Fingerprint blood tests? Mandatory background checks? (Not a bad idea for some of the mods, but I digress) You're single-handedly ruining a grand tradition of small forum negligence I've enjoyed up until now.

Thanks a lot for killing the fun. Some of us enjoy living on the edge, you security-obsessed dinkleberry.

 

What a load of bollocks.



olivernz
  #3376617 25-May-2025 19:34
Solid! Very good and THANK YOU!

freitasm

  #3376618 25-May-2025 19:41
@muppet:

 

And a third authentication factor for moderators??? Are you kidding me? What’s next?!? Retina scans? Fingerprint blood tests? 

 

Now that you mention 🤪...

 

 

 




