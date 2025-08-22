Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#321494 22-Aug-2025 09:41
Was interested in opening up some discussions about geeky things like password breaches, browser and password manager vulnerabilities, and so forth.  However, there doesn't seem to be a forum subcategory here that fits this?  For example, there was some pretty alarming stuff coming out of DefCon about clickjacking and it affects mobile, laptops, browsers, desktops.  It's not really specific to one platform or category. Off-Topic seems a little too broad for this, but is that really the best place for these types of technical discussions?

  #3406362 22-Aug-2025 09:42
I'd put this on IT Pro. I don't see a lot of discussions around this at the moment. If enough are created then we can think about a new sub-forum.




