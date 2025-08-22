Was interested in opening up some discussions about geeky things like password breaches, browser and password manager vulnerabilities, and so forth. However, there doesn't seem to be a forum subcategory here that fits this? For example, there was some pretty alarming stuff coming out of DefCon about clickjacking and it affects mobile, laptops, browsers, desktops. It's not really specific to one platform or category. Off-Topic seems a little too broad for this, but is that really the best place for these types of technical discussions?