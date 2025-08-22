Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums 'Support Geekzone' Google popup
SomeoneSomewhere

#321496 22-Aug-2025 12:32
Clicking 'already a contributor' popped up a Google log-in screen. 

 

 

 

Really?

gehenna
  #3406416 22-Aug-2025 12:34
Meta 🤣 Can also confirm, clicking Already a contributor brings up a login window for Google.

 



Behodar
  #3406417 22-Aug-2025 12:36
Same here. I've just had the popup for a second time (different computer/IP address, same GZ account).

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3406419 22-Aug-2025 12:41
But are you a contributor with the Google option?

 

Testing this as an option to subscription. This is not a subscription. It's for those who don't want to subscribe but want an option to contribute. We also had other discussions where subscribers asked for an option to contribute again.

 

You can just click the X on the top right of the modal dialog. If later you want to see it again, click the button at the bottom:

 




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3406421 22-Aug-2025 12:46
It works. Thank you anonymous donor:

 




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3406422 22-Aug-2025 12:49
Also, I tested this same thing exactly two years ago. Revisiting it because of different options available:

 




kiwifidget
"Cookie"
  #3406463 22-Aug-2025 14:19
I picked the blue button, did it work?

 

Were the baristas too greedy?




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3406477 22-Aug-2025 14:30
Possibly. I don't see the names for 25 hours it seems.

 

Thanks, anyway.




