SomeoneSomewhere

Clicking 'already a contributor' popped up a Google log-in screen.
Really?
Meta 🤣 Can also confirm, clicking Already a contributor brings up a login window for Google.
Same here. I've just had the popup for a second time (different computer/IP address, same GZ account).
But are you a contributor with the Google option?
Testing this as an option to subscription. This is not a subscription. It's for those who don't want to subscribe but want an option to contribute. We also had other discussions where subscribers asked for an option to contribute again.
You can just click the X on the top right of the modal dialog. If later you want to see it again, click the button at the bottom:
It works. Thank you anonymous donor:
Also, I tested this same thing exactly two years ago. Revisiting it because of different options available:
I picked the blue button, did it work?
Were the baristas too greedy?
Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!
Possibly. I don't see the names for 25 hours it seems.
Thanks, anyway.
