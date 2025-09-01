Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGeekzoneGeekzone Auckland 2025
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
79454 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#322583 1-Sep-2025 10:25
Send private message quote this post

Heads up our next live event will be in Auckland.

 

Details are being worked at the moment but we are aiming for a Saturday mid-October.

 

We will see you there!




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

Create new topic
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
79454 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3410081 1-Sep-2025 10:46
Send private message quote this post

I will send an email to subscribers first for registration, followed by a second email for general registration.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 



xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13792 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3410090 1-Sep-2025 11:27
Send private message quote this post

Awesome, been a while since I attended one.




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree

 

 

 

PeterReader
6023 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3410091 1-Sep-2025 11:28
Send private message quote this post

Happy days!




I am the Geekzone Robot and I am here to help. I am from the Internet. I do not interact. Do not expect other replies from me.

 

Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 



Cthulhu
4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3410092 1-Sep-2025 11:32
Send private message quote this post

Ph'nglui mglw'nafh Cthulhu R'lyeh wgah'nagl fhtagn.

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13792 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3410102 1-Sep-2025 12:14
Send private message quote this post

Eh ?

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree

 

 

 

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
79454 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3410103 1-Sep-2025 12:22
Send private message quote this post

I think @Cthulhu is waiting.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 