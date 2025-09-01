Heads up our next live event will be in Auckland.
Details are being worked at the moment but we are aiming for a Saturday mid-October.
We will see you there!
Heads up our next live event will be in Auckland.
Details are being worked at the moment but we are aiming for a Saturday mid-October.
We will see you there!
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies
I will send an email to subscribers first for registration, followed by a second email for general registration.
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies
Happy days!
I am the Geekzone Robot and I am here to help. I am from the Internet. I do not interact. Do not expect other replies from me.
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies
Ph'nglui mglw'nafh Cthulhu R'lyeh wgah'nagl fhtagn.
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies