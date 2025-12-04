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ForumsGeekzoneRandom download pop up on geekzone
Hemi88

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#323458 4-Dec-2025 19:46
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Just got a random download pop up show up cleared history and still popped up I’m on safari iPad 26.1 

 

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rscole86
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  #3440284 4-Dec-2025 19:58
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@freitasm



freitasm
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  #3440287 4-Dec-2025 20:21
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Thanks. Likely a configuration problem and the browser not recognising the file as a script. It should disappear at some point.

 

I never block ads on Geekzone, to ensure I can see anything suspicious, and this is not happening on the two browsers I use (Firefox and Edge).




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LEGAL video, movies and TV download and streaming options in New Zealand

Hemi88

197 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 38


  #3440289 4-Dec-2025 20:38
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@freitasm thanks for quick response 

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