Just got a random download pop up show up cleared history and still popped up I’m on safari iPad 26.1
Thanks. Likely a configuration problem and the browser not recognising the file as a script. It should disappear at some point.
I never block ads on Geekzone, to ensure I can see anything suspicious, and this is not happening on the two browsers I use (Firefox and Edge).
Referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies
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