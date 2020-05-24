I just had a look on the website at broadband plans, entered an address where HFC is available and was only offered Fibre, VDSL or 4G, not HFC
Or is the website playing up
@jasonparis as per the thread title, are Vodafone no longer selling the Cable Network?
Am interested in the answer to this as one of my friends on VF HFC called Vodafone when his contract was up and they offered him a new deal - as part of that deal he had to move to Chorus fibre.
I tried my old address in Wellington (where I had cable installed) as well, first two options are wireless and the last appears to be fibre.
So if they're abandoning cable, what happens in places like Pegasus, where it was only ever cable and nothing else (except for a very few selected parts of the town)?
I guess there will be no hyper HFC...
I wonder if they have come to with an agreement with Chorus/Enable for those customers to move over... unbundling or not?
Yeah that's the number question! Its hard enough getting connected in Pegasus at present as it is. The website and most of the Sales staff have no idea where Pegasus is nor how to get signed up. Just checked my address and it can't offer any options...
Any thoughts on say Enable taking over the Pegasus network and converting to Fibre? Would hate to see Pegasus left to decline.
Either Enable or Chorus - Chorus have network planned just down the road at Woodend, I think.
I checked the Vodafone Facebook page earlier, but couldn't see any posts about them not offering it to new customers. Maybe existing ones can keep their current connection but they aren't adding any new cable subscribers?
Could it be possible they are simply simplifying HFC back into the Fibre Category again..?
I'd be surprised if they pulled cable after all the investment..
It's a fairly old network now, though - dating back to at least the late 1990s. The last network upgrades were some time ago, and I wonder if replacement parts/equipment are getting harder to come by?
if memory serves right, when VF took the jump a few years back into actually looking after it, they pulled it up to DOCSIS 3.0 - or was it 3.1?
That's still a massive standard thanks to the likes of America.
DOCSIS 3.1
If Wikipedia is right then it supports upto 10 gig so they can easily compete with Chorus Hyperfibre
Yes it can do 10G, but the number of subs per 10G feed to be cost effective is way higher than PON tech, so not really comparible on a contention basis, and when you add in the reliablity issues of high modulation densities (re high C/N requirement) and an aging copper network, its simply not in the same league from my point of view.
