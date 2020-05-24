Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsVodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Is Vodafone giving up on UltraFast HFC /FibreX? (Not offered to new customers)
Yabanize

2337 posts

Uber Geek


#271718 24-May-2020 12:48
I just had a look on the website at broadband plans, entered an address where HFC is available and was only offered Fibre, VDSL or 4G, not HFC

 

Or is the website playing up

halper86
483 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2490476 24-May-2020 13:37
I’ve just looked too, plugged an address in from wellington. VDSL and fibre only
-e- I tapped on the ways to connect tab and HFC seems to be missing:
DjShadow
3825 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2490484 24-May-2020 13:57
@jasonparis as per the thread title, are Vodafone no longer selling the Cable Network?

Elmoz
77 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2490493 24-May-2020 14:17
Am interested in the answer to this as one of my friends on VF HFC called Vodafone when his contract was up and they offered him a new deal - as part of that deal he had to move to Chorus fibre.



antoniosk
2236 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2490495 24-May-2020 14:25
Huh, look at that - same with my place too.

 

Guess it's time to change providers.




antonknee
1080 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2490558 24-May-2020 16:49
Interesting. You would think they would want the reduced in put costs - rather than paying Chorus a cut.

Suppose though the maintenance costs etc are not fantastic. Probably better ROI to move as many suitable connections across to wireless (which they have for mobile anyway) and put the rest on fibre and suck it up.

quickymart
8604 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2490562 24-May-2020 17:05
I tried my old address in Wellington (where I had cable installed) as well, first two options are wireless and the last appears to be fibre.

 

So if they're abandoning cable, what happens in places like Pegasus, where it was only ever cable and nothing else (except for a very few selected parts of the town)?

yitz
1670 posts

Uber Geek


  #2490602 24-May-2020 18:08
I guess there will be no hyper HFC... 

 

I wonder if they have come to with an agreement with Chorus/Enable for those customers to move over... unbundling or not?



kingjj
Baby Get Shaky!
1723 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2490668 24-May-2020 20:03
quickymart:

 

I tried my old address in Wellington (where I had cable installed) as well, first two options are wireless and the last appears to be fibre.

 

So if they're abandoning cable, what happens in places like Pegasus, where it was only ever cable and nothing else (except for a very few selected parts of the town)?

 

 

Yeah that's the number question! Its hard enough getting connected in Pegasus at present as it is. The website and most of the Sales staff have no idea where Pegasus is nor how to get signed up. Just checked my address and it can't offer any options...

 

Any thoughts on say Enable taking over the Pegasus network and converting to Fibre? Would hate to see Pegasus left to decline.

quickymart
8604 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2490700 24-May-2020 20:57
Either Enable or Chorus - Chorus have network planned just down the road at Woodend, I think.

 

I checked the Vodafone Facebook page earlier, but couldn't see any posts about them not offering it to new customers. Maybe existing ones can keep their current connection but they aren't adding any new cable subscribers?

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12963 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2490704 24-May-2020 21:06
Could it be possible they are simply simplifying HFC back into the Fibre Category again..? 

 

I'd be surprised if they pulled cable after all the investment..




quickymart
8604 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2490774 24-May-2020 22:25
It's a fairly old network now, though - dating back to at least the late 1990s. The last network upgrades were some time ago, and I wonder if replacement parts/equipment are getting harder to come by?

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12963 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2490808 24-May-2020 23:17
quickymart:

 

It's a fairly old network now, though - dating back to at least the late 1990s. The last network upgrades were some time ago, and I wonder if replacement parts/equipment are getting harder to come by?

 

 

if memory serves right, when VF took the jump a few years back into actually looking after it, they pulled it up to DOCSIS 3.0 - or was it 3.1?

 

That's still a massive standard thanks to the likes of America. 




nickb800
2619 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2490823 25-May-2020 05:49
I've plugged in a few addresses - those with fibre installed (Chorus or Enable areas) get the message "Great, you can get Fibre broadband at your place. It should be connected in 3-7 working days."
Addresses without an existing fibre installation get "Great, you can get Fibre broadband at your place." This even applies to addresses with with an active HFC connection.

I might have suggested it was a temporary stop sell if their Downer crews were snowed in with work, but the comment above about having to switch to fibre to resign would suggest it really is the end. I guess they will get a few more years to draw a return on their recent investment, then switch it off. The removal of their network gear will be interesting.

DjShadow
3825 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2490824 25-May-2020 06:20
hio77:

 

if memory serves right, when VF took the jump a few years back into actually looking after it, they pulled it up to DOCSIS 3.0 - or was it 3.1?

 

That's still a massive standard thanks to the likes of America. 

 

 

DOCSIS 3.1

 

If Wikipedia is right then it supports upto 10 gig so they can easily compete with Chorus Hyperfibre

cyril7
8694 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2490844 25-May-2020 08:31
DjShadow:

 

hio77:

 

if memory serves right, when VF took the jump a few years back into actually looking after it, they pulled it up to DOCSIS 3.0 - or was it 3.1?

 

That's still a massive standard thanks to the likes of America. 

 

 

DOCSIS 3.1

 

If Wikipedia is right then it supports upto 10 gig so they can easily compete with Chorus Hyperfibre

 

 

Yes it can do 10G, but the number of subs per 10G feed to be cost effective is way higher than PON tech, so not really comparible on a contention basis, and when you add in the reliablity issues of high modulation densities (re high C/N requirement) and an aging copper network, its simply not in the same league from my point of view.

 

Cyril

