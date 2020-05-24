

I've plugged in a few addresses - those with fibre installed (Chorus or Enable areas) get the message "Great, you can get Fibre broadband at your place. It should be connected in 3-7 working days."

Addresses without an existing fibre installation get "Great, you can get Fibre broadband at your place." This even applies to addresses with with an active HFC connection.



I might have suggested it was a temporary stop sell if their Downer crews were snowed in with work, but the comment above about having to switch to fibre to resign would suggest it really is the end. I guess they will get a few more years to draw a return on their recent investment, then switch it off. The removal of their network gear will be interesting.