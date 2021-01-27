Handsomedan

We love to bag our Telco's but rarely give them the praise they deserve when they do something right...

Vodafone Queen Street (Auckland). Retail store. Excellent service yesterday.

Wanted to move my kids from Prepaid to Endless Data monthly post-paid.

Tried online - got too hard with the questions and details and trying to work out how to link the whole shebang together.

Went in to the store and after a wait of a few minutes, sat down with a chap who really made my life easier.

I'm a former VF customer, but he was able to use those details to link my kids' accounts together under my name and just made what looked like a fairly complicated process, from the number of screens and codes he needed to use, into a very simple and quick process for me.

Kids are now active on new plans, with the billing date chosen by me and I am a happy man...and so are the kids.

Thanks (don't know your name) at Vodafone! You're a good bloke.