Received this notification email from Vodafone yesterday for our business fiber installation
- what's wrong with apostrophes (yellow highlight)
- incorrect address listed (green highlight) - This was the address of one of our previous branches years & years ago
- the tracking URL returns an "invalid URL error"
- this is due to the spaces (%20) in the link (orange highlight)
- the tracking URL contains tracking numbers for all previous UFB orders we placed
Posted as another example of the state of Vodafone systems.