Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Ugh! Thanks again Vodafone
ANglEAUT

1699 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#284531 28-Apr-2021 08:56
Send private message

Received this notification email from Vodafone yesterday for our business fiber installation

 

  • what's wrong with apostrophes (yellow highlight)
  • incorrect address listed (green highlight) - This was the address of one of our previous branches years & years ago
  • the tracking URL returns an "invalid URL error"

     

    • this is due to the spaces (%20) in the link (orange highlight)
  • the tracking URL contains tracking numbers for all previous UFB orders we placed

 

Posted as another example of the state of Vodafone systems.




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

 

RZmask referral | with small

Create new topic
Linux
9090 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2699081 28-Apr-2021 09:06
Send private message

@jasonparis

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
Rikkitic
Awrrr
15597 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2699087 28-Apr-2021 09:13
Send private message

The apostrophes are just a mismatch in the character encoding being used. It can usually be fixed with a setting change.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

NickR1
66 posts

Master Geek

Vodafone NZ

  #2699226 28-Apr-2021 12:47
Send private message

Hey,

 

I'm sorry, this is terrible. Rikkitic is right - this CRM likes to interpret apostrophes in strange ways sometimes.

 

I've sent this example out to a few people to begin investigating. If you don't mind - would you please PM me your account number for when they inevitably ask for it.



RunningMan
7068 posts

Uber Geek


  #2699262 28-Apr-2021 15:41
Send private message

And if you want to get really picky, why is modem capitalised?

ANglEAUT

1699 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2699444 29-Apr-2021 09:48
Send private message

NickR1:

 

... If you don't mind - would you please PM me your account number for when they inevitably ask for it.

 

PM sent

 

 




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

 

RZmask referral | with small

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 