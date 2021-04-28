Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Vodafone found guilty of misleading conduct over "FibreX" service
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74146 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#284537 28-Apr-2021 17:07
Send private message quote this post

From Commerce Commission:

 

 

Vodafone NZ Limited has been found guilty of engaging in conduct that was liable to mislead consumers in relation to its FibreX branded broadband service. 

 

In a case brought by the Commerce Commission and heard last year, the Auckland District Court ruled on Friday that Vodafone was guilty of nine charges under section 11 of the Fair Trading Act. These related to conduct in Wellington, Kapiti and Christchurch where its FibreX branded service was offered, between 26 October 2016 and 28 March 2018.

 

Judge Sinclair found Vodafone’s branding and advertising was liable to mislead consumers into thinking that the FibreX branded service was delivered over a fibre-to-the-home network (like those services delivered over the Government-subsidised Ultra-Fast Broadband (UFB) networks), when it was not. It did this by naming its broadband service “FibreX” and advertising on billboards, radio, in-store, online and in direct marketing, using phrases such as “FibreX is here” or “FibreX has arrived” and beams of light as a background to its visuals.

 

In fact the advertised network uses fibre optic cable to a street cabinet and coaxial copper cable from there to the home and is referred to as a “hybrid fibre-coaxial” network.

 

The Commerce Commission argued that the word “fibre” is a generic description of the service “fibre to the home”, where there is an end-to-end fibre connection, and that this was the meaning established in the minds of some consumers in Wellington, Kapiti and Christchurch by the time of Vodafone’s FibreX campaign in October 2016.  

 

Judge Sinclair agreed that fixed line broadband networks are identified in telecommunications markets by the technology used for the last mile to the home/premise, and that in the case of the UFB networks, that is fibre optic cable. She rejected Vodafone’s argument that consumers would understand that FibreX was a “fibre like” network delivering superfast reliable broadband but not pure fibre, due to the ‘X’ in its name.
 
Commerce Commission Chair Anna Rawlings said this case reinforces the importance of clear marketing to consumers, including in the name of a product. 

 

“Businesses must take care to ensure that their description of the products and services they are offering is clear and unambiguous and is not liable to mislead their customers into thinking that they are getting something different from what is on offer. They must not operate under the assumption that consumers will make further enquiries to find out exactly what is being offered to them,” said Ms Rawlings.  

 

Vodafone is due to be sentenced later this year.  

 

As the case remains before the court, the Commerce Commission will not comment further at this time. 

 

A full version of the judgement can be found on our website

 

Background

 

Fibre to the home
In 2009, the New Zealand Government launched its nationwide “Ultra-Fast Broadband Initiative” involving the building by Chorus and local fibre companies Enable, Ultrafast Fibre and Northpower - of networks using fibre optic cable to deliver broadband all the way to customers’ homes. This type of network is known as a “fibre to the home” network. 

 

FibreX
In 2012, Vodafone purchased TelstraClear including its network operating in Wellington, Christchurch and Kapiti. This network uses fibre optic cable to a street cabinet and coaxial copper cable from there to the home and is referred to as a “hybrid fibre-coaxial” network. 

 

In 2015–2016, Vodafone upgraded its hybrid fibre-coaxial network to DOCSIS 3.1 . In or about October 2016, following completion of the upgrade, the company rebranded the network as “FibreX” and undertook an advertising campaign in the Wellington, Kapiti and Christchurch regions to promote the service. 

 




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3
antoniosk
2257 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2699295 28-Apr-2021 17:35
Send private message quote this post

Speedy action




________

 

Antoniosk

 

 

Click to see full size

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud.
quickymart
8969 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2699345 28-Apr-2021 22:36
Send private message quote this post

Not surprised really, bet whoever in the marketing department that dreamed that one up thought they'd hit it out of the ballpark.

wickedlolipoo
32 posts

Geek


  #2699346 28-Apr-2021 22:42
Send private message quote this post

They deserved this fine. They should've been fined long ago for this



Scott3
2858 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2699347 28-Apr-2021 22:57
Send private message quote this post

antoniosk: Speedy action

 

Hard to tell if you are being sarcastic in writing, but charges were laid in roughly in april 2018, and related to advertising as eairly as October 2016.

 

https://comcom.govt.nz/news-and-media/media-releases/2018/commission-lays-charges-against-vodafone-for-its-fibrex-broadband-advertising

 

Regardless I am glad to see what I views as a correct outcome.

mattwnz
18751 posts

Uber Geek


  #2699399 29-Apr-2021 01:58
Send private message quote this post

Why do things move so slowly in NZ?

Handle9
7792 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2699400 29-Apr-2021 02:57
Send private message quote this post

Scott3:

 

antoniosk: Speedy action

 

Hard to tell if you are being sarcastic in writing, but charges were laid in roughly in april 2018, and related to advertising as eairly as October 2016.

 

https://comcom.govt.nz/news-and-media/media-releases/2018/commission-lays-charges-against-vodafone-for-its-fibrex-broadband-advertising

 

Regardless I am glad to see what I views as a correct outcome.

 

 

To be fair to the ComCom the charges were for conduct between 2016 and 2018.

Aucklandjafa
139 posts

Master Geek


  #2699413 29-Apr-2021 08:05
Send private message quote this post

Speaking of: is Voda's HFC internet worth the $40+ saving per month compared to gigabit fibre? Looking at alt ISPs for a new flat



ShinyChrome
SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
1439 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2699442 29-Apr-2021 09:36
Send private message quote this post

My favourite part: 

 

 

She rejected Vodafone’s argument that consumers would understand that FibreX was a “fibre like” network delivering superfast reliable broadband but not pure fibre, due to the ‘X’ in its name

 

 

Ahh, just like X-Plane is a simulator about two-dimensional geometry and Xzibit is a rapper, not the unit symbol for a Zebibit.

quickymart
8969 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2699875 29-Apr-2021 22:07
Send private message quote this post

Aucklandjafa:

 

Speaking of: is Voda's HFC internet worth the $40+ saving per month compared to gigabit fibre? Looking at alt ISPs for a new flat

 

 

Nope, plenty of other alternatives out there.

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2699956 30-Apr-2021 07:51
Send private message quote this post

I'm still with Vodafone on this one and don't see the issue here. The actions (or lack of them) by the Commerce Commission also show the failings and lack of consistency that still occur on a day to day basis.

 

The simple reality is that HFC is an acronym for hybrid fibre coax. If you're to argue that because this is not a FTTH product and can't have fibre in the description then surely the exact same argument can also be used meaning it can't be described as a coax service either since coax is part of the acronym as well.

 

While the X at the end was determined by some (and from memory somebody at Vodafone marketing in court) to mean a coaXial product I actually look at an X at the end of something and see it as a hybrid or crossover, and that's something used by literally thousands of brands and products in the English speaking world. Looking at the FibreX brand I simply see it meaning "fibre hybrid".

 

The Comcom and judge relied on several experts to establish that the technology used in the last mile should be the description of the product, however the view of subject matter experts is going to depend entirely on where in the world they are from. If you look at the UK as a classic example around 90% of the UK receive "fibre internet" which is sold and marketed as "fibre internet" despite being a FTTN/FTTC solution over VDSL. The true number of premises that can get a FTTH fibre connection sits at around 20%. In many other parts of the world the term "fibre internet" does not mean FTTH, and it's really common across Europe and Asia for "fibre" to be used to describe products such as MDU builds where connectivity to the apartment itself is copper using g.hn or G.fast to deliver 1Gbps. The case really centered around the fact the Comcom believe the word "fibre" meant that the product had to be a 100% fibre to the home product.

 

What concerns me about the Comcom is that they can make a huge deal about this case, but yet they've done nothing so far except pick on Vodafone. A quick search a few days ago shows a number of RSP's and WISP's in NZ using the term "fibre" to describe products which are not last mile fibre. WombatNET which was discussed on here the other day describes all it's wireless plans as "Air Fibre", and a number of other WISPS are also in the same boat.

 

If you're going to be a regulator that is working to ensure fairness in a marketplace it shouldn't just be about thinking you've won because you've won legal action against a big telco, with fines that end up being ultimately being paid for by their customers. If the Comcom truly believed the description is wrong, why have they not done anything at all to work with the telco industry to address the issue? It wouldn't be hard to even send a letter to every WISP (who need to be registered anyway) telling them that they believe they're creating confusion. The fact the Comcom are too inept to do that shows they really don't care about end users, and only like the big headline stories that make them look competent.

 

 

 

 

boosacnoodle
396 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2699996 30-Apr-2021 09:51
Send private message quote this post

@sbiddle: All of that goes out of the window when you consider that - at the time - the HFC product was totally inferior to, and not at all comparable with, UFB. While it may have vastly improved in terms of reliability and speed these days, look no further than this thread from 2016 which goes some 234 pages of detail in terms of complaints about network quality.

quickymart
8969 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2700010 30-Apr-2021 10:19
Send private message quote this post

Wow I had forgotten all about that. That took for-ever to get fixed too.

antonknee
1094 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2700084 30-Apr-2021 12:34
Send private message quote this post

sbiddle:

 

What concerns me about the Comcom is that they can make a huge deal about this case, but yet they've done nothing so far except pick on Vodafone. ..

 

If you're going to be a regulator that is working to ensure fairness in a marketplace it shouldn't just be about thinking you've won because you've won legal action against a big telco, with fines that end up being ultimately being paid for by their customers. If the Comcom truly believed the description is wrong, why have they not done anything at all to work with the telco industry to address the issue? It wouldn't be hard to even send a letter to every WISP (who need to be registered anyway) telling them that they believe they're creating confusion. The fact the Comcom are too inept to do that shows they really don't care about end users, and only like the big headline stories that make them look competent.

 

 

Because Commcomm are not actually that interested in fairness in the marketplace. They pick up one random thing or company they don't like and chase it like a dog with a bone. Examples include this Vodafone situation (and others - I note they warned Vodafone for the original set of ~$80 endless mobile plans, but not Spark or 2degrees even though the three offers were identical), as well as their current action in the High Court against Bunnings where Mitre 10 are even more guilty of the same behaviour. They're highly ineffective IMO.

 

I personally think FibreX is not misleading, but I think they were unwise to choose to market it this way.

floydbloke
2849 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2700108 30-Apr-2021 13:27
Send private message quote this post

sbiddle:

 

I'm still with Vodafone on this one and don't see the issue here. The actions (or lack of them) by the Commerce Commission also show the failings and lack of consistency that still occur on a day to day basis.

 

The simple reality is that HFC is an acronym for hybrid fibre coax. If you're to argue that because this is not a FTTH product and can't have fibre in the description then surely the exact same argument can also be used meaning it can't be described as a coax service either since coax is part of the acronym as well.

 

While the X at the end was determined by some (and from memory somebody at Vodafone marketing in court) to mean a coaXial product I actually look at an X at the end of something and see it as a hybrid or crossover, and that's something used by literally thousands of brands and products in the English speaking world. Looking at the FibreX brand I simply see it meaning "fibre hybrid".

 

...

 

 

I'm swinging the other way on this one.  I suspect the marketing folk at VF knew exactly what they were doing, and whilst technically the X - hybrid explanation is not false, they also fully exploited that the initial perception of FibreX  by the hoi polloi the wider public could/would be one of 'fibre and something extra'.




I've joined a carpenters course.  Haven't made anything yet....we've only just begun.

 

 

Inphinity
2704 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2700224 30-Apr-2021 19:24
Send private message quote this post

I'm glad the finding was this. While some of us understand the technologies involved, most consumers don't, and misleading people about your service via branding and marketing is a no-no. Honestly, I feel like it was more a decision about hopping on the 'Fibre hype' bandwagon to take advantage of the overall UFB-oriented promotion of fibre services.

 1 | 2 | 3
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 