Spark to Vodafone Port Failure
Delorean

#284548 29-Apr-2021 13:35
Hi all,

 

Is someone from vodafone on this forum that can help me, please

 

Yesterday I went to the store to get a number switched from spark to vodafone, they informed me it would not be until 9:08 today.

 

It is now 1:31 and when I have rung vodafone about 5 times today to enquire why it hasn't worked they all have given me various reasons to which don't make sense.

 

The irony to this whole process is for me to try out Vodafone with a non-essential phone number to see how they went as I was considering switching all the mobiles and broadband to them... so far they have scored a D in the test..

Linux
  #2699674 29-Apr-2021 14:48
Are you porting a mobile number or fixed line?

 

If mobile number when the SIM becomes active the handset will need a power cycle

Delorean

  #2699676 29-Apr-2021 14:59
Linux:

 

Are you porting a mobile number or fixed line?

 

If mobile number when the SIM becomes active the handset will need a power cycle

 

 

Hey John,

 

It's a mobile. Vodafone is saying it's still in progress even though it was due at 9:08 am today? 

 

I have done all the obvious steps. just trying to get hold of someone in the porting team has been problematic!

Linux
  #2699678 29-Apr-2021 15:02
From start to finish should be 3 hours max

Could be a failed port in Order on the GSP side



Delorean

  #2699686 29-Apr-2021 15:12
Linux: From start to finish should be 3 hours max

Could be a failed port in Order on the GSP side

 

 

 

Yep, that would indicate to me someone needs to look into this, rather than waiitng and hoping it will just happen. However, trying to get someone to speak to is frustrating! 

Linux
  #2699688 29-Apr-2021 15:14
If it is a failed order port in connect they should puck this up automatically in 24 to 48 business hours and get the order complete

quickymart
ID Verified

  #2699878 29-Apr-2021 22:08
Delorean:

 

Linux: From start to finish should be 3 hours max

Could be a failed port in Order on the GSP side

 

 

 

Yep, that would indicate to me someone needs to look into this, rather than waiitng and hoping it will just happen. However, trying to get someone to speak to is frustrating! 

 

 

Welcome to the wonderful world of Vodafone customer (non-)service. Hopefully someone there knows how to sort this for you.

cokemaster
Exited
  #2699883 29-Apr-2021 22:33
Is the Spark service still active? 

 

Out of interest, was it a Spark Postpaid or Prepaid connection (you'll need to supply the Account or SIM ID depending on what account type)? Mixing these up will cause the Port to fail.

 

 

 

Its a pity you're experiencing the experience. When I did my 2D to Vodafone port, the store staff kept me in the loop with SMS updates (one of the port outs was declined so they were in touch to let me know of the delay).




MichaelC
Vodafone NZ

  #2700033 30-Apr-2021 11:21
Hi there,

 

 

 

It sounds like one of the team will need to take a look at this. Can you please send us your details to onlinecare@vodafone.com and we will get someone onto this ASAP.

 

 

 

Thanks

 

Michael




Vodafone Social Media

Delorean

  #2700123 30-Apr-2021 14:15
cokemaster:

 

Is the Spark service still active? 

 

Out of interest, was it a Spark Postpaid or Prepaid connection (you'll need to supply the Account or SIM ID depending on what account type)? Mixing these up will cause the Port to fail.

 

 

 

Its a pity you're experiencing the experience. When I did my 2D to Vodafone port, the store staff kept me in the loop with SMS updates (one of the port outs was declined so they were in touch to let me know of the delay).

 

 

 

 

Yes, the Spark is still active. I am actually very happy with Spark, the main reason to switch and test the waters is that @jasonparis did assist me with something recently and I was very impressed with his speed to get something that potentially was quite serious fixed within a few hours. 

 

It is prepaid initially, was then going to switch to postpaid then have broadband shifted also. 

 

it is still not switched, I have been told today it is because Spark didn't acknowledge the port? 

 

 

 

 

Delorean

  #2700124 30-Apr-2021 14:15
MichaelC:

 

Hi there,

 

 

 

It sounds like one of the team will need to take a look at this. Can you please send us your details to onlinecare@vodafone.com and we will get someone onto this ASAP.

 

 

 

Thanks

 

Michael

 

 

 

 

I have emailed now. Hopefully it is sorted today :) 

JasonParis
Vodafone NZ

  #2700180 30-Apr-2021 16:28
Delorean:

 

cokemaster:

 

Is the Spark service still active? 

 

Out of interest, was it a Spark Postpaid or Prepaid connection (you'll need to supply the Account or SIM ID depending on what account type)? Mixing these up will cause the Port to fail.

 

 

 

Its a pity you're experiencing the experience. When I did my 2D to Vodafone port, the store staff kept me in the loop with SMS updates (one of the port outs was declined so they were in touch to let me know of the delay).

 

 

 

 

Yes, the Spark is still active. I am actually very happy with Spark, the main reason to switch and test the waters is that @jasonparis did assist me with something recently and I was very impressed with his speed to get something that potentially was quite serious fixed within a few hours. 

 

It is prepaid initially, was then going to switch to postpaid then have broadband shifted also. 

 

it is still not switched, I have been told today it is because Spark didn't acknowledge the port? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Just drop me a quick email if I can help with this. Cheers JP




Jason Paris

Delorean

  #2700226 30-Apr-2021 19:30
Just so everyone knows, the problem is now resolved :) Thanks to @jasonparis for getting this technical issue sorted. Just shows you even in 2021, system automation can always throw you a curveball that just can't be explained.

