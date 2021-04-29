Hi all,

Is someone from vodafone on this forum that can help me, please

Yesterday I went to the store to get a number switched from spark to vodafone, they informed me it would not be until 9:08 today.

It is now 1:31 and when I have rung vodafone about 5 times today to enquire why it hasn't worked they all have given me various reasons to which don't make sense.

The irony to this whole process is for me to try out Vodafone with a non-essential phone number to see how they went as I was considering switching all the mobiles and broadband to them... so far they have scored a D in the test..