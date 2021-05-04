Hello all,

Just setting up the new Voda TV Gen 2 (VTVG2) box.

Everything going great until I checked the picture. Loads of interference picture flashing, no sound (although this may be another problems altogether)

So far trouble shooting has involved

1) Changing HDMI cable from VTVG2 to amp - no change

2) Changing HDMI cable from amp to TV - no change

3) Using different amp and repeating 1 and 2 no change

4) Plugged directly in to TV - great picture

5) Plugged Amp and VTVG2 into same power board - no change

6) Repeated 1) 2) and 5) using different HDMI in port on amp - no change

7) Used comically long HDMI and Ethernet cables to get away from amp and other electrical /rf interference - no change

8) Repeated 7) but put VTVG2 in metal box to shield - no change

Apple TV works perfectly via both amps

Amp is Harman Kardon

Any ideas?

