Hi

We just got Vodafone 100 fiber which was installed by Chorus.

I was reading somewhere that with a fiber connection, there should not be any difference in speed on different times a day.



Bull...... around 1pm I only get around 45Mbps and later in the day or night I can get around 90Mbps.

The 45Mbps is the same I got on my wireless 5G Broadband. So I am a little disappointed.

Another and very weird thing actually happened after Chorus was here.

The Wireless modem I had could not be used to the new Fiber Install so I had to wait for Vodafone to send me a new modem.

So I checked the speed and it went totally crazy up to around 105 Mbps! so faster than a normal 100 Fiber connection.

I was nearly cancelling my Fiber order but I didn't because I was not sure if it would stay like that.

So every day for a week while I was waiting for the modem and the connecting was changed over at Vodafone I got around 90-105Mbps

How can that be???



Anyway sorry for the long story and back to my question: What speed should I expect from my new 100 Fiber Connection?



Thanks