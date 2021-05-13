Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Fiber 100 what speed should I expect?
Klausm

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


#285726 13-May-2021 13:08
Hi
We just got Vodafone 100 fiber which was installed by Chorus.
I was reading somewhere that with a fiber connection, there should not be any difference in speed on different times a day.

Bull......  around 1pm I only get around 45Mbps and later in the day or night I can get around 90Mbps.

 

The 45Mbps is the same I got on my wireless 5G Broadband. So I am a little disappointed.

 

 

 

Another and very weird thing actually happened after Chorus was here.
The Wireless modem I had could not be used to the new Fiber Install so I had to wait for Vodafone to send me a new modem.

 

So I checked the speed and it went totally crazy up to around 105 Mbps! so faster than a normal 100 Fiber connection.
I was nearly cancelling my Fiber order but I didn't because I was not sure if it would stay like that.

 

So every day for a week while I was waiting for the modem and the connecting was changed over at Vodafone I got around 90-105Mbps
How can that be???

Anyway sorry for the long story and back to my question: What speed should I expect from my new 100 Fiber Connection?

Thanks

Jase2985
11658 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2706969 13-May-2021 13:14
you should expect at least 100mbps down and at least 20mbps up when connected via ethernet

 

Im guessing you were testing via wifi in both cases?

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
12012 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2706970 13-May-2021 13:16
How were you testing ?

 

 




Klausm

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2706976 13-May-2021 13:30
I used the Internet speed test from Chorus.

 

 

 

Yes I know that to get the fastest result you should test with a cable connection.
I am using a wireless Wi-Fi connection and the router is 5-6 meters a way with two walls between. 

Am I expecting to much?



Spyware
2999 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2706978 13-May-2021 13:36
What band is your wifi on?? All you've discovered is normal behaviour.




afe66
2925 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2706983 13-May-2021 13:41
Because the question comes up repeatedly here.

To test the speed of connection you connect an ethernet cable to your router.

Your paying for a 100mb connection to router not your device....

WiFi has many effects reducing speed.

Try wired speed check and get back to us

Klausm

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2706996 13-May-2021 13:46
it is 2.4 GHZ on my computer and 5 GHz on my mobile

Weird my computer couldn't see the 5GHz band in the beginning but now it just popped up and the speed went to 100.9Mbps :)

MichaelC
32 posts

Geek

Trusted
Vodafone NZ

  #2707002 13-May-2021 13:50
Klausm:

 

I used the Internet speed test from Chorus.

 

 

 

Yes I know that to get the fastest result you should test with a cable connection.
I am using a wireless Wi-Fi connection and the router is 5-6 meters a way with two walls between. 

Am I expecting to much?

 

 

 

 

Hi there,

 

If you are getting the fastest result via Ethernet, this indicates the connection itself is fine. If you are quite far away from the router, it's likely just a lower WiFi signal due to distance. You could always look into our SuperWiFi products as this will extend your WiFi coverage and you won't experience as much of a speed drop as you currently are. I'd recommend calling into our sales team for further assistance on 0800 438 448.

 

 

 

Thanks

 

Klausm

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2707006 13-May-2021 13:55
Hi Michael and thanks for your answer.

Yes I am going to get the Super-Wifi which I should be able to get for free but to Redeem it on Vodafones website I need a Pin code which should be in the top right corner on my bill but I haven't got the new bill for the fiber yet. I have been with Vodafone for around 4 years and on all my old bills there are no Pin???
So it the Pin a new thing for the fiber?

 

Thanks

 

Klaus

Jase2985
11658 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2707009 13-May-2021 13:58
the change in results is due to changing to a different wifi connection on the new router. it was down to the wifi not the actual internet connection.

 

 

 

the further away you go the slower the connection will become, which is completely normal for wifi

Klausm

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2707041 13-May-2021 14:52
Ok but how will that explain that I suddenly got a faster speed on my old wireless ADSL modem, actually twice the speed as I hat before???


 

 

Spyware
2999 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2707052 13-May-2021 15:13
So are you saying that the ADSL modem was connected to Optical Network Terminal via Ethernet WAN or that it was still connected via copper phoneline to VDSL2 circuit??




Oblivian
6671 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2707055 13-May-2021 15:14
Probably need to elaborate your findings more. Description is a bit muddled.

 

On the one hand you tell us The Wireless modem I had could not be used to the new Fiber Install so I had to wait for Vodafone to send me a new modem.

 

And on the other, telling it is was twice the speed during the wait period. How can it be, if you couldn't use it on the new fibre

 

And if you mean it was running under 4G connection instead during that time, it's from the local cell tower. Speed can vary. And the difference between 2.4G and 5G local wifi, can be night and day to that.

 

 

 

Forget speeds on wireless. Too many factors. You can't rely or will likely ever find an answer to the differences without deep investigation and repeatable stats.

1101
3054 posts

Uber Geek


  #2707063 13-May-2021 15:31
Klausm:
I am using a wireless Wi-Fi connection and the router is 5-6 meters a way with two walls between.

 

 

expect up to 30-50% loss from each wall .

 

You need to COMPLETELY separate internet speed from wifi speed .
If you want better wifi , then ask that question.

wifi is a connection of convenience, not performance .  :-)
If you have wifi issues, that can be caused by so many things (walls being a common cause).
Start by Testing the wifi in the same room as the router .

 

 

Mehrts
524 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2707113 13-May-2021 17:16
Your internet (WAN) speed is fine. It's your wifi (WLAN) which is causing the issues that you're seeing. Wifi is not an internet issue, it's a Radio Frequency (RF) one.

You need to understand roughly how wifi works in order to pin-point where the bottleneck is. There are many variables.

 

-Distance between access point & client device.
-Obstructions between the devices & what material/thickness they are.
-Access point & client device antenna configurations.
-The actual throughput each device can handle (e.g. access point CPU power)
-Band of frequency used (2.4GHz vs 5GHz).
-Channel width.
-Other RF interference due to neighbouring wifi networks/other RF transmitters.

 

All of the above (and probably more) affect your wireless experience. It's not a magic thing that "just works". This is why results are guaranteed to be much better over wired connections. There's much less to go wrong.

 

In saying that, your 100Mbps WAN connection should easily be able to handled over wifi if everything is capable of it. Using the right gear can have you seeing over 500Mbps throughput (real world numbers).

Klausm

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2707222 13-May-2021 22:16
Spyware:

 

So are you saying that the ADSL modem was connected to Optical Network Terminal via Ethernet WAN or that it was still connected via copper phoneline to VDSL2 circuit??

 

 

 

 

No it was still connected via the Copper, that's why it was so weird how I could get that speed.

