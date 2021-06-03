Last couple of times we have switched on TV it has come up "Your Vodafone TV is connecting to the Internet" which is does promptly.
Not particularly worried about it but was wondering if this is normal.?
antoniosk:I understand how it works. We use Ethernet and I wouldn't expect this to happen. Thought I would ask those who have had VTV for some time if this is normal.
It uses your internet connection to work…. And if you’ve connected your VTV via wifi, it might take a little while longer from waking up to connecting because of a range of factors.
a while a go i would come across this issue, i forced my wan (router side) to re-acquire another ip address in a different range and it seamed to fix it......
Fog:
I say abnormal. I've never seen any such message when switching on TV.
Note: My Voda TV is on permanently and consumes around 2 TB/month.
Are you switching VTV on at wall??
Spyware:The VTV is on permanently. I have only had to power off/on a couple times since installation 6 weeks ago. Hasn't done it last couple of days, so keeping
phantomdb:That is interesting but your solution may be a bit too technical for me without guidance.
a while a go i would come across this issue, i forced my wan (router side) to re-acquire another ip address in a different range and it seamed to fix it......
I have had that sometimes even with cabled VTV using "Instant On" (from sleep?) rather than "Power Saving" (from shutdown) - see Settings | More Settings | Power.
Fog:
Guidance is "Turn it off and turn it on 3 minutes later" as a basic fix, the 3 minute wait time is a hope that your current ip address is picked up by someone else, and when you turn your router on again it asks for a new address and is given something in a different range.
Thanks for that information. I have learnt something and it doesn't sound too technical. LOL.
phantomdb:
I would be changing ISP if you seriously have to do such a thing to get service.
Eva888: My technician advised to turn the VTV off every night when I turn off the TV. Turning it back on in the morning is instant and never had any issues. Have you updated the firmware of the VTV since installation? Menu>settings>more settings>update.Did the Tech give a reason for turning of the VTV.?
Mine does it ever time on wifi , unplug restart and comes right to the next day. Most frustrating kit ever