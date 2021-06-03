Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Fog

Fog

267 posts

Ultimate Geek


#286067 3-Jun-2021 12:31
Last couple of times we have switched on TV it has come up "Your Vodafone TV is connecting to the Internet" which is does promptly.

 

Not particularly worried about it but was wondering if this is normal.?

 

 

antoniosk
2239 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2717647 3-Jun-2021 12:34
It uses your internet connection to work…. And if you’ve connected your VTV via wifi, it might take a little while longer from waking up to connecting because of a range of factors.




Fog

Fog

267 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2717650 3-Jun-2021 12:51
antoniosk:

 

It uses your internet connection to work…. And if you’ve connected your VTV via wifi, it might take a little while longer from waking up to connecting because of a range of factors.

 

I understand how it works. We use Ethernet and I wouldn't expect this to happen. Thought I would ask those who have had VTV for some time if this is normal.

phantomdb
578 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2718165 4-Jun-2021 11:01
a while a go i would come across this issue, i forced my wan (router side) to re-acquire another ip address in a different range and it seamed to fix it......




Spyware
2971 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2718177 4-Jun-2021 11:23
Fog:

 

I understand how it works. We use Ethernet and I wouldn't expect this to happen. Thought I would ask those who have had VTV for some time if this is normal.

 

 

I say abnormal. I've never seen any such message when switching on TV.

 

Note: My Voda TV is on permanently and consumes around 2 TB/month.

 

Are you switching VTV on at wall??




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone XR, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

Fog

Fog

267 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2718275 4-Jun-2021 13:40
Spyware:

 

Fog:

 

I understand how it works. We use Ethernet and I wouldn't expect this to happen. Thought I would ask those who have had VTV for some time if this is normal.

 

 

I say abnormal. I've never seen any such message when switching on TV.

 

Note: My Voda TV is on permanently and consumes around 2 TB/month.

 

Are you switching VTV on at wall??

 

The VTV is on permanently. I have only had to power off/on a couple times since installation 6 weeks ago. Hasn't done it last couple of days,  so keeping
fingers crossed. I don't want to go through all the many years of trouble we had with the TBox before it settled.

 

 

Fog

Fog

267 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2718277 4-Jun-2021 13:41
phantomdb:

 

a while a go i would come across this issue, i forced my wan (router side) to re-acquire another ip address in a different range and it seamed to fix it......

 

That is interesting but your solution may be a bit too technical for me without guidance.

Hammerer
2367 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2718291 4-Jun-2021 13:45
I have had that sometimes even with cabled VTV using "Instant On" (from sleep?) rather than "Power Saving" (from shutdown) - see Settings | More Settings | Power.



phantomdb
578 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2718323 4-Jun-2021 15:00
Fog:

 

phantomdb:

 

a while a go i would come across this issue, i forced my wan (router side) to re-acquire another ip address in a different range and it seamed to fix it......

 

That is interesting but your solution may be a bit too technical for me without guidance.

 

 

Guidance is "Turn it off and turn it on 3 minutes later" as a basic fix, the 3 minute wait time is a hope that your current ip address is picked up by someone else, and when you turn your router on again it asks for a new address and is given something in a different range.




Fog

Fog

267 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2718329 4-Jun-2021 15:09
Thanks for that information. I have learnt something and it doesn't sound too technical. LOL.

Spyware
2971 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2718336 4-Jun-2021 15:27
phantomdb:

 

Guidance is "Turn it off and turn it on 3 minutes later" as a basic fix, the 3 minute wait time is a hope that your current ip address is picked up by someone else, and when you turn your router on again it asks for a new address and is given something in a different range.

 

 

I would be changing ISP if you seriously have to do such a thing to get service.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone XR, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

Eva888
1043 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2718359 4-Jun-2021 16:13
My technician advised to turn the VTV off every night when I turn off the TV. Turning it back on in the morning is instant and never had any issues. Have you updated the firmware of the VTV since installation? Menu>settings>more settings>update.

Fog

Fog

267 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2718525 5-Jun-2021 10:40
Eva888: My technician advised to turn the VTV off every night when I turn off the TV. Turning it back on in the morning is instant and never had any issues. Have you updated the firmware of the VTV since installation? Menu>settings>more settings>update.
Did the Tech give a reason for turning of the VTV.?

Stu1
1023 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2718780 5-Jun-2021 22:00
Mine does it ever time on wifi , unplug restart and comes right to the next day. Most frustrating kit ever

Eva888
1043 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2718782 5-Jun-2021 22:11
@Fog
Tech said it resets it and avoids problems which I imagine he knew about. Made sense so I do it each night. In the morning it’s instant on with no delay when I switch on.

