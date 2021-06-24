Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone unlimited 4G broadband service
#288367 24-Jun-2021 10:59
Just received:

 

 

Today Vodafone is making fuss-free internet even better by launching Unlimited 4G Broadband* in selected parts of urban and regional New Zealand from just $55/month** on a 12 month term for people with an Endless mobile plan.

 

Wireless broadband, or internet delivered via a modem that connects to the mobile network, is plug and play and can take just minutes to set up straight out of the box - meaning there’s no need to book a technician to install or enable a fixed line service.

 

David Redmore, acting Consumer Director, Vodafone NZ explains: “We like to think of Unlimited 4G Broadband as being a bit like a brand-new Toyota Corolla - it provides great performance at a really attractive price and suits a lot of drivers. Just as most New Zealanders don’t own a Tesla, they don’t need blisteringly fast or expensive internet either - but increasingly they do want unlimited data, and the certainty that they won’t hit their capped data limit.

 

“Wireless broadband is particularly popular with renters and people who don’t want to install cabling to their home, plus value-driven Kiwis keen on a sharp price that’s currently $14 a month less than our most popular fibre broadband plan. We’re pleased to unleash our current wireless broadband plans to new customers as well as existing customers currently on capped 4G Broadband plans who want to upgrade.”

 

Unlimited 4G Broadband is available on a 12-month term*, including a modem (RRP $249), for just $55 a month to Vodafone customers with an Endless mobile plan in the applicable area. National calling is available for just $10 more each month, and you can bring over your existing home phone number.

 

It’s available to purchase online, from Vodafone stores or by calling 0508 222 129 for more information and to check whether the home address is in the applicable area. Wireless broadband is available widely in urban and regional areas of Aotearoa New Zealand, and more network enhancements are underway to further expand the coverage footprint 

 

David adds: “Unlimited 4G Broadband is also eligible to redeem SuperWifi which is a great addition to a home broadband plan. Customers tell us the two mesh Wifi devices can greatly improve their online experience, providing wall-to-wall internet and a range of parental controls.”

 

Vodafone customers currently on 300GB/600GB Wireless plans can upgrade to Unlimited 4G Broadband using their current modems and without any additional charges if they are in the applicable coverage area.

 

Vodafone’s investment in wireless broadband is occurring across both its 4G and 5G networks. Global research shows 5G is driving increased adoption of wireless broadband (also known as ‘fixed wireless access’ or FWA services). The latest Ericsson Mobility Report (June 2021) predicts these connections will likely exceed 180 million by end-2026, and make up more than 20% of total mobile network data traffic globally. Furthermore, the report found that 87% of global telcos with a 5G network also offer 4G and/or 5G wireless broadband.

 

Vodafone has the largest 5G network in New Zealand, and in February launched 5G Broadband wireless services - meaning customers in the applicable areas can get super-fast 5G download speeds, unlimited data and reliable wireless connections in minutes from $69 a month.

 

For more information about wireless broadband and Vodafone’s new Unlimited 4G Broadband plan, please visit www.vodafone.co.nz/4gwireless    
 
* Fair use policy applies. 
Full terms and conditions can be found here; early termination fees apply to the 12-month contract: www.vodafone.co.nz/4gwireless   
** Unlimited 4G Broadband is available from $55/month when bundled with an Endless Mobile plan. Price includes $10 life of plan discount (ends 30 September 2021) on a 12-month term. Eligible to redeem SuperWifi if desired. 
*** Available in urban and some regional areas, based on the Consumer Broadband Address Checker. 4G coverage and capacity required.
****This modem will not work in a power cut, so if you are in a vulnerable situation and may need to call emergency services (111), a mobile phone connection will be required. Some other services that use a copper landline, such as medical alerts and monitored home alarms, are not compatible with home wireless landline. 

 




antonknee
  #2733654 24-Jun-2021 11:24
Obviously very confident in their network. Be interesting to see how this performs especially at peak, I've found Skinny/Spark's 4G broadband performance is not great and gets very congested.

 

Can see this being a good option for people who can't get fibre - but chances are they're not in the coverage area for this (whatever it may be). Definitely a good option for my mother though who has woeful ADSL and refuses to get fibre because "it's ugly" and "they'll dig up the driveway".

backfiah
  #2733777 24-Jun-2021 13:51
Is there anyone from Vodafone on GZ these days? Trying to get moved onto this plan but live chat has no clue.

nztim
  #2733782 24-Jun-2021 13:59
They have to add that line about "fair use" radio waves are not unlimited

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



nztim
  #2733785 24-Jun-2021 14:00
antonknee:

 

Obviously very confident in their network. Be interesting to see how this performs especially at peak, I've found Skinny/Spark's 4G broadband performance is not great and gets very congested.

 

Can see this being a good option for people who can't get fibre - but chances are they're not in the coverage area for this (whatever it may be). Definitely a good option for my mother though who has woeful ADSL and refuses to get fibre because "it's ugly" and "they'll dig up the driveway".

 

 

When chorus shutdown her cabinet she wont have the option of staying on ADSL so it will be FWA or Fibre

 

My Parents were in the same boat, in the end the install was very clean - This is however UFF in Hamilton




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

wellygary
  #2733818 24-Jun-2021 14:25
antonknee:

 

Obviously very confident in their network. Be interesting to see how this performs especially at peak, I've found Skinny/Spark's 4G broadband performance is not great and gets very congested.

 

Can see this being a good option for people who can't get fibre - but chances are they're not in the coverage area for this (whatever it may be). Definitely a good option for my mother though who has woeful ADSL and refuses to get fibre because "it's ugly" and "they'll dig up the driveway".

 

 

But they won't give it to her unless she also signs up for a unlimited data mobile plan... so the bundling will likely push the overall package price up...

 

Also are VF able to provision a voice (VOIP) service across this.. ??

 

 

antonknee
  #2733853 24-Jun-2021 15:26
nztim:

 

When chorus shutdown her cabinet she wont have the option of staying on ADSL so it will be FWA or Fibre

 

My Parents were in the same boat, in the end the install was very clean - This is however UFF in Hamilton

 

 

Correct, and I suspect at that time there will be wailing and gnashing of teeth about why wasn't I informed and given options (you were, you just chose not to pursue any of them) 😆

 

wellygary:

 

But they won't give it to her unless she also signs up for a unlimited data mobile plan... so the bundling will likely push the overall package price up...

 

Also are VF able to provision a voice (VOIP) service across this.. ??

 

 

She already has an endless mobile plan with them.

 

I suspect they can as the offer VOIP in their SuperGold wireless broadband.

