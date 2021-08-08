ArnoldGoat

I want to be able to connect to LAN devices from the internet via OpenVPN. This requires a reverse path to be set preferably in the router to send replies via the OpenVPN router (on a Windows Server). I tried adding a static route, but Ultra Hub didn't offer LAN as an interface. I tried leaving it blank but it didn't work.

My workaround was to add a static route in Option 121 on the DHCP server. This works OK for Windows machines, but now I have some ESP8266 LAN server devices, and although they accept addresses from DHCP, it appears they ignore option 121 - hardly surprising for a $4 gadget. It's all OK within the LAN, so I can live with no remote access.

What can I do? Is there a backdoor to Ultra Hub to add the route? I don't really want to specify the OpenVPN server as my default LAN router as it might crash and/or be a bottleneck on my 900Mb/s Internet connnection. I wouldn't mind telling the ESP8266s to do that, but I don't know how.