Wondering if Vodafone reps can help me here, have a friend who moved into a new Flat in Kelburn (not a legally separated address/greedy landlord not doing things properly)

As a result there is only a single TLC and the ONT installed in the other flat

Spark/Skinny don't offer 4G Wireless there, however Vodafone do - I suspect Vodafone 4G is IS CG-NAT but wondering if you can get a Static IP to resolve this, I know you can on Spark