Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Unreliable internet in Hunua (rural Auckland)
blackjack17

1488 posts

Uber Geek


#289840 2-Oct-2021 14:12
Send private message

Hi all

 

Just after a little advice for my parents as I can't go out and fix it myself due to lock down.

 

Parents are out in Hunua in South Auckland in a rural area.  Cell service is weak and internet, while isn't great is normally okay.  They are currently on VDSL.  They did have a sure signal (well still do but not sure if it does anything now that wifi calling is a thing).

 

They are getting frequent dropoffs (both wifi and internet, sometimes one and sometimes both) and depending on where they are in the house both wifi and cell service is weak/non existent.  Funnily enough the study which is in the centre of the house has no phone connection (even though wifi calling is on).

 

Main usage is teams meetings, browser use, netflix, and wifi calling.  Today she called and said vodafone had her line under a trace for 24 hours and in the past 24 hours have had over 5 drop offs and was asking about wall to wall wifi (but that won't help if there is a lines issue).

 

Vodafone support has been hopeless with the last guy asking why she hadn't flicked over to fibre yet as apparently NZ has fibre, and mostly consists of telling her to restart stuff and don't try to use devices more than 5m from the wifi AP.

 

Would flicking to another network make any difference? Satellite? What ever the solution is it has to be parent friendly as I don't have the time nor inclination to regularly fix things.

 

 

 

 




Electric kiwi signup credit Sharesies credit

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trend Micro provides enhanced protection against viruses, malware, ransomware and spyware and more for your connected devices.
Scott3
2782 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2788276 2-Oct-2021 14:42
Send private message

Could sort the wifi issues turning off the all in one wifi and using a better access point, or some kind of mesh system if the house is large.

 

Comments about both wifi & cellular not working in certain bits of the house indicates that perhaps there is some kind of RF blocking happening. Perhaps foil insulation was used in the walls? Could be worth diagnosing.

 

In terms of the VDSL connection, I don't know if there is anything that can be done at the user end to fix this. One thing to consider is going to ADSL instead if the line is poor / marginal for VDSL. Post the line stats out of the router, and somebody smarter than me will tell you if this is worthwile.

 

Otherwise, you go looking at fixed cellular, Local WISP, and starlink as alternate options... 

quickymart
8779 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2788309 2-Oct-2021 16:16
Send private message

https://broadbandmap.nz/home

 

What does this say their address can get?

blackjack17

1488 posts

Uber Geek


  #2788325 2-Oct-2021 17:06
Send private message

quickymart:

 

https://broadbandmap.nz/home

 

What does this say their address can get?

 

 




Electric kiwi signup credit Sharesies credit



coffeebaron
5924 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2788405 2-Oct-2021 20:29
Send private message

If you're happy to PM me the address, I can check what the VDSL service should potentially be like. Then look at what can be done to improve etc.




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally
Rural Broadband RBI installer for Ultimate Broadband and Full Flavour

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

MichaelC
32 posts

Geek

Trusted
Vodafone NZ

  #2790251 5-Oct-2021 21:04
Send private message

Hi,

 

I'd like to take a look at the test and the line to investigate the connection issues. Can you please send us an email - onlinecare@vodafone.com and I will go over the line tests that have been run.

 

 

 

Thanks
Michael




Vodafone Social Media

blackjack17

1488 posts

Uber Geek


  #2790467 6-Oct-2021 12:15
Send private message

MichealC and coffeebaron thank you for your offer of help.

 

PM sent




Electric kiwi signup credit Sharesies credit

blackjack17

1488 posts

Uber Geek


  #2816060 20-Nov-2021 11:32
Send private message

Okay the issues are still happening at first I thought it could be weather related but it is still happening.

 

Latest vodafone help has offered these suggestions.

 

  • Hard restart (yep first advice I always give for any tech issue where the device is not actually on fire)
  • Change the wifi channel (they live nearly a km away from the nearest house and issues are the internet cutting out rather than wifi)
  • Possibly too many wifi devices connecting (two people in the house both 65+ 5 wifi devices and 1 hardwired)
  • Suggested they switch to HFC (they live in an area that isn't in zone)

 

 

Can they get released from a 12 month contract because vodafone can't offer a reliable internet service or provide competent support? 




Electric kiwi signup credit Sharesies credit



quickymart
8779 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2816089 20-Nov-2021 12:12
Send private message

I doubt it ("best effort" connection), but you could always ask.

 

It sounds like the person they spoke to at Vodafone has no idea what they're talking about, which (sadly) is par for the course with them these days, especially for anything technical.

tim0001
111 posts

Master Geek


  #2816149 20-Nov-2021 16:04
Send private message

If Vodafone won't release them from their contract, then they could go to the TDR to help resolve the issue.

 

Based on some of the Starlink users locally, I'd say it could be called "parent friendly".  They might need some help with the install though.   

quickymart
8779 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2818080 23-Nov-2021 21:03
Send private message

How did they get on?

mentalinc
2461 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2818091 23-Nov-2021 21:56
Send private message

Could try going back to adsl as well




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 

atomeara
303 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2818094 23-Nov-2021 22:07
Send private message

Has Vodafone done a 24 hour line test?

 

Do you know if the VDSL is loosing line sync during these issues?

 

Wifi can be ruled out be using a LAN cable.

 

What speed are you getting on the VDSL sync speed?

nztim
2282 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2818097 23-Nov-2021 22:40
Send private message

Is a master filter installed ? Did Michael or Fraser get back to you?




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2818186 24-Nov-2021 07:39
Send private message

mentalinc: Could try going back to adsl as well

 

That would be a crazy thing to do. Moving to a WISP (if available) or Starlink would be a far better option.

 

 

blackjack17

1488 posts

Uber Geek


  #2818190 24-Nov-2021 08:13
Send private message

Okay so I have the DSL info

 

 

The issue is the connection is fine and then it will do constant drop offs for a few hours and then be fine again.

 

If it was only used for browsing it would be annoying but as the main day time use is teams then it completely screws that up.

 

It doesn't appear to be weather related.  There is no other electrical appliance that is in use that could be causing interference.  I have asked her to disconnect the landline (they are on filters) just to see if that is causing it, although the issues aren't related to phone calls.

 

Is there any data specialist that operates in the area that could check out the wiring?  @coffeebaron do you work in the area, I seem to remember you working between Tauranga and Auckland or something.

 

Otherwise it looks to be a wisp, 2degrees doesn't appear to offer wireless there and starlink isn't available until late 2022.  Does anyone have any experience with wireless nation? 




Electric kiwi signup credit Sharesies credit

 1 | 2
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 