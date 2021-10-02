blackjack17

Hi all

Just after a little advice for my parents as I can't go out and fix it myself due to lock down.

Parents are out in Hunua in South Auckland in a rural area. Cell service is weak and internet, while isn't great is normally okay. They are currently on VDSL. They did have a sure signal (well still do but not sure if it does anything now that wifi calling is a thing).

They are getting frequent dropoffs (both wifi and internet, sometimes one and sometimes both) and depending on where they are in the house both wifi and cell service is weak/non existent. Funnily enough the study which is in the centre of the house has no phone connection (even though wifi calling is on).

Main usage is teams meetings, browser use, netflix, and wifi calling. Today she called and said vodafone had her line under a trace for 24 hours and in the past 24 hours have had over 5 drop offs and was asking about wall to wall wifi (but that won't help if there is a lines issue).

Vodafone support has been hopeless with the last guy asking why she hadn't flicked over to fibre yet as apparently NZ has fibre, and mostly consists of telling her to restart stuff and don't try to use devices more than 5m from the wifi AP.

Would flicking to another network make any difference? Satellite? What ever the solution is it has to be parent friendly as I don't have the time nor inclination to regularly fix things.