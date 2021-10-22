vitara888:

I have been with Vodafone since the Saturn/Telstraclear days and love their products, i haver Fiber max, landline and VTV in Wellington. Last year at their urging I changed to Fiber when I was perfectly happy with cable under the pretense that cable was being shut off. This year I have to renegotiate my contract with an offshore call centre and the best deal they can offer is $40 per month dearer than I pay now. To save money they offered me HFC again.

In a bid to talk to someone face to face I went to a Vodafone shop and they said they couldn't package Sky TV to me anymore, however it was no problem to the Call centre.

What are Vodafone's future plans with cable and Sky TV? Is there a phone number for a NZ based "Retention" operator?