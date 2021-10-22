Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Vodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside) Is Vodafone still selling HFC?
vitara888

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#290121 22-Oct-2021 07:49
I have been with Vodafone since the Saturn/Telstraclear days and love their products, i haver Fiber max, landline and VTV in Wellington.  Last year at their urging I changed to Fiber when I was perfectly happy with cable under the pretense that cable was being shut off.  This year I have to renegotiate my contract with an offshore call centre and the best deal they can offer is $40 per month dearer than I pay now.  To save money they offered me HFC again.

 

In a bid to talk to someone face to face I went to a Vodafone shop and they said they couldn't package Sky TV to me anymore, however it was no problem to the Call centre.  

 

 

 

What are Vodafone's future plans with cable and Sky TV?  Is there a phone number for a NZ based "Retention" operator?

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page
 1 | 2
Linux
9067 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2799129 22-Oct-2021 07:58
VodafoneNZ has thrown lots of cash at the HFC network can't see it getting turned off

 

How did you get pretense that cable was being shut off?

quickymart
8891 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2799132 22-Oct-2021 08:04
Is there a phone number for a NZ based "Retention" operator?

 

Try @JasonParis

timmmay
18543 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2799139 22-Oct-2021 08:14
The great thing about fiber is there are many providers, and some of them have great service. 2degrees has been good for me, I moved to them from Vodafone many years ago and I'm happy I moved. Better service, better product.



Linux
9067 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#2799141 22-Oct-2021 08:17
@vitara888 Could look at Skinny they are offering 6 months free broadband on 12 month term including free router

 

https://www.skinny.co.nz/broadband/

halper86
484 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2801148 26-Oct-2021 09:02
Everyone knows that you get what you pay for, and in this case what you are paying for is suboptimal customer service.

 

The choir of GZ always sings 'shop around'

Delorean
388 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2801178 26-Oct-2021 10:19
Are you meaning they don't bundle Sky Satellite, or the VTV on one bill?

 

The VTV is easier being stand alone as you can add and change by the portal (using your credit card)

ajw

ajw
1780 posts

Uber Geek


  #2801215 26-Oct-2021 11:06
I recently re-signed on HFC and happy with the pricing. Retention's is the department to contact when re-signing on a contract. 



vitara888

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2801690 27-Oct-2021 07:14
Every time I call I beg to go to the Retention dept and they just say that "Yes I am retention" yet they have no power to negotiate any sort of deal.

 

 

Linux
9067 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2801693 27-Oct-2021 07:23
vitara888:

Every time I call I beg to go to the Retention dept and they just say that "Yes I am retention" yet they have no power to negotiate any sort of deal.


 



If you asked to speak to the CEO they would say yes I am the CEO to keep you happy

cyril7
8747 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2801694 27-Oct-2021 07:24
Hi sounds like time to move, there are plenty of options out there if you move to fibre, the pathetic support offered by Vodafone is I suspect a sign of rot below deck.

Cyril

Linux
9067 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2801702 27-Oct-2021 07:41
@vitara888 What is better than 6 months free I mentioned above?

halper86
484 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2801713 27-Oct-2021 08:14
6 months free with Skinny, or if you are an essential worker, Slingshot. Free Netflix with Spark or free Amazon Prime and Neon for 6 months with 2degrees.

johna8
53 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2820732 28-Nov-2021 19:15
Quick one - typical new builds in Waikanae and with HFC already laid in the area/roads - does Vodafone still offer HFC? 

 

Have a friend who is on VDSL but right at the end of their driveway - I'm sure I spotted a TelstraClear pit in the ground.

 

The broadband map search on their website doesn't list HFC at all.

Linux
9067 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2820736 28-Nov-2021 19:31
Can you get a Fibre connection at the address?

DjShadow
3846 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2820739 28-Nov-2021 19:54
Address checkers still bring up HFC as an option, $53/month if you have an on-account mobile with them - 900/100 connection too.

 

I've got the impression from another thread that Vodafone TV is End-of-Life as no retailers have stock nor possible to buy online, noting Sky are bringing out their own streaming box soon

 1 | 2
