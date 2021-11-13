Hi there,

I've just had my cable broadband modem upgraded. I was supplied with a new wifi router however prefer to use a TPLink Archer AX10 (v1.0, 1.2.3 Build 20210809 Rel. 66873(5553)) purchased about 6 weeks ago. However I'm struggling to get this working in Router Mode with the vodafone gateway device. I have setup the VLAN setting to the provided NZ config in the dropdown and setup IPv6 for DHCP (although no idea if correctly). I've tried both static and dynamic for IPv4. It will connect and get an ip address and I'll get a green internet light however the service is terrible. If I turn off IPv6 I can't get a green internet light. Hoping someone else has successfully done this.

Thanks