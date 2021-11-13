Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Configure TPLink Archer AX10 with new vodafone modem
seewall

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#290462 13-Nov-2021 10:45
Send private message

Hi there,

 

I've just had my cable broadband modem upgraded. I was supplied with a new wifi router however prefer to use a TPLink Archer AX10 (v1.0, 1.2.3 Build 20210809 Rel. 66873(5553)) purchased about 6 weeks ago. However I'm struggling to get this working in Router Mode with the vodafone gateway device. I have setup the VLAN setting to the provided NZ config in the dropdown and setup IPv6 for DHCP (although no idea if correctly). I've tried both static and dynamic for IPv4. It will connect and get an ip address and I'll get a green internet light however the service is terrible. If I turn off IPv6 I can't get a green internet light. Hoping someone else has successfully done this.

 

Thanks

 

 

Create new topic
Delorean
390 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2812228 13-Nov-2021 11:09
Send private message

Are you on Fibre or Cable? As I believe the setting for cable are different. 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton 360 antivirus provides enhanced security for your connected devices, a secure VPN for online privacy, Password Manager, Firewall, SafeCam, PC Cloud Backup, Dark Web Monitoring, Parental Control, and more. An all-in-one cybersecurity solution backed by 100% Virus Protection Promise and 60 Day Money Back Guarantee.
seewall

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2812233 13-Nov-2021 11:13
Send private message

Think it's fibre...UltraFast HFC Max.

 

thanks

Spyware
2999 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2812237 13-Nov-2021 11:19
Send private message

You mean DOCSIS, i.e., cable.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.



cyril7
8765 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2812271 13-Nov-2021 12:39
Send private message

Setup for docsis3 HFC is identical to Voda in ufb, vlan10 and dhcp.

Cyril

cyril7
8765 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2812272 13-Nov-2021 12:41
Send private message

Don't believe IPv6 is operational on Voda.

Cyril

SpartanVXL
846 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2812276 13-Nov-2021 13:06
Send private message

Unless cable is different, ipv6 is available. At least on fibre it is.

Maybe try the provided router and take a look at what it’s doing? Then you can copy over the same settings.

As others have said, it should be vlan 10, dhcp.

Spyware
2999 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2812279 13-Nov-2021 13:09
Send private message

seewall:

 

I've tried both static and dynamic for IPv4. It will connect and get an ip address and I'll get a green internet light however the service is terrible.

 

 

Define what you mean by "the service is terrible".




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.



seewall

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2812313 13-Nov-2021 15:24
Send private message

Thanks for comments.

I did try copy the settings from the VF provided router. That’s when I saw the DHCP for IPv6 and confirmed the OOTB NZ settings for VLAN.

Example of terrible was stuff loaded but no images would. Never. Also I’d plugged the smart TV into eth port and it couldn’t est an internet connection. No ping test from router diagnostics tool would work either.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 