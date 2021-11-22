Would anyone be able to post a couple of screen shots on how to view the signal noise line quality stats in a Huawai DN8245X6 modem
Trying to provide some remote support to parents.
Thank you in advance.
Hi blackjack17
I don't currently have screenshots handy. However, if you login to your modem page, click on Information then DSL, you'll be able to see the DSL Information/line status.
Kind regards,
Hamish
Social Media @Vodafone