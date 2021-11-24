I have fibre via Chorus with Vodafone as the ISP and a Huawei DN8245X6-10. Thought I'd post here first before the struggle of dealing with Vodafone support 😃

Everything has worked fine for about four weeks (since the fibre was installed). Today I had an electrician in to put ethernet jacks in so I don't have the floor cable. Everything worked -- for a short while until the DN8245 soft-reset itself for no apparent reason. It's been doing that at regular intervals all afternoon since.

Is this something that can be caused by faulty ethernet wiring? I'm kind of at a loss as to any other possible explanation.

I have got it on video -- the "Power" light stays on continuously but every other light cuts out at the same time; it stops responding to pings; then after about 30 seconds the WAN light comes back on and everything springs back to life, until next time. The service isn't patchy or anything -- everything runs perfectly at full bore until suddenly all cuts off.

In the modem's User Log it has several lines of the form:

1970-01-01 00:00:00 [Error][Alarm-Log] AlarmID:104001,AlarmLevel:Error,Device reset. Cause: System reset after being powered on, Terminal:OTHER

But the date is sometimes 1970-01-01 and sometimes 1981-01-01. There are also log messages with the correct date/time about my login attempts, and one instance of backing up log files, with correct date/time also.

I've also tried unplugging the WAN (the RJ45 cord from the fibre ONT) , and the same thing still happens , so I don't think it is being triggered by any actual problem with the fibre side of things. I thought maybe the electrician might have kinked the fibre or something but that seems to rule that out.

Halp!