DN8245 random soft-resetting (Vodafone)
#290637 24-Nov-2021 18:07
I have fibre via Chorus with Vodafone as the ISP and a Huawei DN8245X6-10. Thought I'd post here first before the struggle of dealing with Vodafone support 😃


Everything has worked fine for about four weeks (since the fibre was installed). Today I had an electrician in to put ethernet jacks in so I don't have the floor cable. Everything worked -- for a short while until the DN8245 soft-reset itself for no apparent reason.  It's been doing that at regular intervals all afternoon since.


Is this something that can be caused by faulty ethernet wiring? I'm kind of at a loss as to any other possible explanation.


I have got it on video -- the "Power" light stays on continuously but every other light cuts out at the same time; it stops responding to pings; then after about 30 seconds the WAN light comes back on and everything springs back to life, until next time.    The service isn't patchy or anything -- everything runs perfectly at full bore until suddenly all cuts off.


In the modem's User Log it has several lines of the form:


1970-01-01 00:00:00 [Error][Alarm-Log] AlarmID:104001,AlarmLevel:Error,Device reset. Cause: System reset after being powered on, Terminal:OTHER  


But the date is sometimes 1970-01-01 and sometimes 1981-01-01.  There are also log messages with the correct date/time about my login attempts, and one instance of backing up log files, with correct date/time also. 


I've also tried unplugging the WAN  (the RJ45 cord from the fibre ONT) ,  and the same thing still happens , so I don't think it is being triggered by any actual problem with the fibre side of things. I thought maybe the electrician might have kinked the fibre or something but that seems to rule that out.


Halp!

  #2818701 24-Nov-2021 18:37
Just to rule out any of the new cabling, which I doubt is an issue, connect the router directly to the ont by a short fly lead and confirm the resets still occur.

Cyril

  #2818726 24-Nov-2021 19:37
Have tried that now - still happening unfortunately .

The only thing I can think of is that the wall install may have disturbed the fibre but I don't see how it would lead to these symptoms (would expect fibre interruption would not interfere with pinging the DN8245)

  #2841845 2-Jan-2022 12:46
@OldWolf2 ... did you ever get resolution for this problem?

 

I have had the DN8245 as a replacement for the UltraHub for a month now, and whilst it all seems pretty good, I did lose the internet twice recently .... no close down just flashing lights but no ISP connection. Both times nothing reset for over 20 minutes so I rebooted router, and normal service resumed quite quickly.

 

Perhaps it was some update shoved down the line for either modem (I'm on HFC) or the router itself.



  #2867208 12-Feb-2022 17:25
Yeah - the power supply had gone bunk. I found another one with the correct voltage & polarity and it's working fine again.

 

 

