Hi everyone

I recently purchased a VTV unit off trademe, and it was working fine except that the seller hadn't removed the device from their account. At this stage I could watch TV on it but obviously had no control over subscribing to new stuff as it was under their account.

They have now removed it, and I want to activate it so that I can watch Sky on it, but I am struggling with the hard reset process and hopefully someone can help me!

I have followed the instructions online: power out, HDMI in... power in... hold reset button when vodafone icon appears... wait for icon to reappear --> but it never reappears and the box just keeps cycling from off to a black screen and then off again. If i release the reset button, the device starts, I can put in my wifi password, and then it says "error, this device needs to reset". I have repeated this 5-10 times and results are the same!

Can anyone help me or is it stuffed?

TIA.