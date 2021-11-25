Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Need help - Vodafone TV hard reset not working
vinc123

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#290658 25-Nov-2021 20:45
Send private message

Hi everyone

 

I recently purchased a VTV unit off trademe, and it was working fine except that the seller hadn't removed the device from their account. At this stage I could watch TV on it but obviously had no control over subscribing to new stuff as it was under their account.

 

They have now removed it, and I want to activate it so that I can watch Sky on it, but I am struggling with the hard reset process and hopefully someone can help me!

 

I have followed the instructions online: power out, HDMI in... power in... hold reset button when vodafone icon appears... wait for icon to reappear --> but it never reappears and the box just keeps cycling from off to a black screen and then off again. If i release the reset button, the device starts, I can put in my wifi password, and then it says "error, this device needs to reset". I have repeated this 5-10 times and results are the same!

 

Can anyone help me or is it stuffed?

 

TIA.

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Buy anything now at AliExpress.
Rickles
2435 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2820500 28-Nov-2021 12:04
Send private message

The "reset' needs to be done at Vodafone's end ... I had to do this some months ago.

 

I can't remember if I called them or used the online Chat, but they jiggled their end and away it went.

Linux
8922 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2820565 28-Nov-2021 13:12
Send private message

You should of purchased a Gen2 unit Vodafone own the Gen1 units and they need to linked to a Vodafone fixed line account to work

vinc123

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2820581 28-Nov-2021 14:20
Send private message

Thanks both. I have a gen2 unit, it was working fine I just needed the account to be in my name so I could get sky. I'll give Vodafone a call and see if I can get them to reset it at their end! Fingers crossed 🤞

Create new topic





News and reviews »

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41

Apple, Google and Microsoft Commit to Expanded Support for FIDO Standard
Posted 12-May-2022 17:38

Poly Announces New Pro-grade Devices, Poly Studio R30 and Poly Sync 10
Posted 12-May-2022 17:32

Logitech Introduces New Mouse Devices With Both Left and Right Hand Options
Posted 12-May-2022 17:25

Epson Unveils Smallest, Lightest and Most Compact 20,000 Lumens Projector
Posted 12-May-2022 17:23

New Zealand's Most Remote Schools Connected With 4G Network Upgrade
Posted 12-May-2022 17:20

D-Link A/NZ Launches G415 AX1500 4G Smart Router
Posted 12-May-2022 17:11

Synology RT6600ax Review
Posted 11-May-2022 15:00

Seagate Introduces New Collectible External Drives Inspired by the Star Wars Galaxy
Posted 4-May-2022 17:45

OPPO Find X5 Pro Review
Posted 3-May-2022 17:42








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Geekzone offers
NZ Price Comparison
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Hatch
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 