I was a Vodafone customer when they were called BellSouth. I had a 6-digit contract number (021 4xx xxx) until I left NZ in 2007; I have a vague memory I might have transferred it to prepaid for a year after that but it has obviously long since lapsed.

I'm back in NZ now, and would like to know if it's possible to reclaim and re-enable this number? Has anyone had any experience doing such - I doubt the regular process will help me here.

(It looks like @JasonParis might be a good person to tag)