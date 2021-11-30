Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
prevaljo

#290730 30-Nov-2021 19:00
I hate to bring up this topic again but I have had two wonderful experiences with the Vodafone CSRs recently, one couple of weeks back in a discussion about broadband over fibre and one today hence my post.  Today's call was a "Have I got an offer for you call from Vodafone" which after a longish phone call I took the offer, no problem.  The deal was to convert my mobile from prepay to "on account".  Simple change but no, almost immediately my mobile was disconnected, I didn't notice it until a few hours later, I thought it was just a temp thing, eventually I called the service desk to find out why I had been disconnected.  It turns out that a Service Order for disconnection had been processed and there was a new connection service order in a queue somewhere which was due to be processed somewhen.  The Service Desk CSR is trying to escalate the process but it could be 24 hours or more before I get service again.   

 

Would I have taken the "Deal" if the original caller had explained I would be disconnected for at least 24hrs and possibly more NO.   Did the CSR today who set up the deal appreciate that the result of meaccepting the offer meant that I would lose service for 24 plus hours, I suspect not.  So the CSR today had great personal skills but has been let down by Vodafone's delivery..

quickymart
  #2822291 1-Dec-2021 09:25
Wow what a screw up. Does it really require a disconnection/reconnection to move from prepay to postpay? I thought it would have just been a plan change.

 

Paging @JasonParis

  #2822292 1-Dec-2021 09:29
Let me guess commissioned sales people.

Linux
  #2822295 1-Dec-2021 09:36
@quickymart Payment flex " Does it really require a disconnection/reconnection to move from prepay to postpay " 100% Yes as the profiles for the mobile numbers are different between Postpay / Prepay so they are deleted and re-created with a payment flex in the HLR / CSDB

 

Payment flex order is 2 x orders in one disconnect Prepay number / Connect number as Postpay

 

 



JasonParis
  #2822324 1-Dec-2021 09:48
What a shambles. Not good enough and I'm sorry. Can you quickly drop me your mobile number to jason.paris@vodafone.com and I'll get this sorted. Thanks JP




Jason Paris

quickymart
  #2822337 1-Dec-2021 10:18
Thanks for explaining this John, although you would probably agree the rep should have explained this and (maybe) followed up to make sure it all went to plan (pardon the pun).

Linux
  #2822344 1-Dec-2021 10:30
@quickymart When I was at VodafoneNZ we had a script that picked up the failed disconnect / connect orders and emailed them off to a Level1 team and if they could not fix them then they would be escalated to us in Technology to fix as they required core platform changes but 99% of them could be fixed in the matter of minutes 

quickymart
  #2822346 1-Dec-2021 10:34
Pity they don't appear to be so efficient now, otherwise this thread wouldn't exist :(



JoviVF
  #2825027 6-Dec-2021 13:24
Hi Prevaljo, 

 

sorry to hear this, generally a change from Prepay to an On-account plan is quite seamless and the orders should normally be processed in good time, however, we're sorry to hear about your experience during the transition and we appreciate that you had received a wonderful customer experience from a few representatives at the time. If you're still facing any issue with the services at this stage you can send us an email with the query details to onlinecare@vodafone.com as we'd be happy to be of help where we can. 

 

Regards, Jovi from VFNZ.

