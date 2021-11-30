I hate to bring up this topic again but I have had two wonderful experiences with the Vodafone CSRs recently, one couple of weeks back in a discussion about broadband over fibre and one today hence my post. Today's call was a "Have I got an offer for you call from Vodafone" which after a longish phone call I took the offer, no problem. The deal was to convert my mobile from prepay to "on account". Simple change but no, almost immediately my mobile was disconnected, I didn't notice it until a few hours later, I thought it was just a temp thing, eventually I called the service desk to find out why I had been disconnected. It turns out that a Service Order for disconnection had been processed and there was a new connection service order in a queue somewhere which was due to be processed somewhen. The Service Desk CSR is trying to escalate the process but it could be 24 hours or more before I get service again.

Would I have taken the "Deal" if the original caller had explained I would be disconnected for at least 24hrs and possibly more NO. Did the CSR today who set up the deal appreciate that the result of meaccepting the offer meant that I would lose service for 24 plus hours, I suspect not. So the CSR today had great personal skills but has been let down by Vodafone's delivery..